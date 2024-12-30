Syrian Jews can finally visit one of the oldest synagogues in the world

The remaining Syrian Jews are now able to visit the Jobar synagogue, one of the oldest synagogues in the world, after the fall of Bashar Assad, according to a report by the Washington Post, citing the Associated Press on Monday.

The synagogue, which is located in the Jobar suburb of Damascus, was partially destroyed during the Syrian Civil War. The area was heavily restricted by Assad's forces from 2018 until his fall this past month.

Syria only has nine Jewish people remaining in the country, the report said, citing the head of the Syrian Jewish community, Bakhour Chamntoub.

Chamntoub, 74, took reporters with him for his first visit in 15 years.

“This synagogue means a lot to us,” he told reporters.

Syria's tiny Jewish community—now just nine members strong—revisits the 2,700-year-old synagogue in Jobar, Damascus, heavily damaged by the Assad regime.It’s great to see Syrian Jews returning to Syria. pic.twitter.com/rqmXkdCkpl — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) December 30, 2024

Upon returning to the site, however, the head of Syria' Jewish community was shocked by the state the synagogues were left in.

“I am frankly disturbed,” he told AP.

He recalled Torah scrolls made on antelope leather, rich tapestries, and chandeliers. He believes that looters have taken it all.

Historic Jewish landmark

The temple, also known as Eliyahu Hanavi synagogue, was reportedly built atop a cave that was used by the prophet Elijah to hide from persecution from King Ahab. It's believed that Elijah's successor, the prophet Elisha, built the synagogue at around 720 CE. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Chamntoub stayed in Syria during the 13-year-long civil war while all 12 of his siblings left. He reports that he never incurred discrimination in Syria but added that others prefer not to speak out in the same way he does for safety reasons. He told the Associated Press that he had been contacted by Jewish people from around the world looking to help.

Syrian Jews believe that no Jews will remain in the country within the next few years. The Washington Post reported that there were 100,000 Jews in Syria at the start of the 20th century. Much of the community left once for the US or Israel, citing tensions and restrictions at the time around the Jewish state's creation.

Chamntoub told the AP that he hopes that Syrians will see more freedom in all areas of life after Assad's fall. He noted that before the fall of the regime, he had been unable to give interviews to the media without state clearance. “I am a Jew, and I am proud of it,” he told AP.

The new HTS-backed government in Syria claims that it will let all religions practice freely. However, the Washington Post noted that there have already been some attacks against members of the Alawite sect.