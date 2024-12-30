Israel Katz imposes economic sanctions on Hezbollah donation campaign

Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Monday that he is imposing economic sanctions on a Hezbollah-led donation campaign for victims of the exploding pager operation in September.

The initiative, aimed at supporting operatives impacted during the pager operation last September, was targeted as part of Israel’s ongoing economic crackdown on the terrorist organization.

The sanctions were imposed following a recommendation from the National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing (NBCTF) and aligned with the Defense Ministry’s broader efforts to undermine Hezbollah’s financial networks.

The donation campaign operated through various crowdfunding platforms, enabling contributions via credit cards, bank transfers, and PayPal. Tens of thousands of dollars had already been raised to strengthen Hezbollah operatives and rebuild the organization’s operational capabilities.

This latest measure marks a significant step in Israel’s campaign to combat terrorist financing, disrupting revenue streams increasingly reliant on social media and online crowdfunding. It also serves as a deterrent to those considering participation in such activities.

Drying up Hezbollah's funds

Defense Minister Israel Katz stated, "We are working on every front to dry up Hezbollah’s funding sources as it seeks to rebuild its capabilities. Every dollar denied to Hezbollah is another step toward weakening the organization. This decision reflects our zero-tolerance policy and sends a strong message to anyone contemplating funding terrorism under the guise of humanitarian aid: we will cut off every attempt to harm our security—Israel’s long arm will act in every way to ensure the safety of our citizens."

Paul Landes, head of the NBCTF, added, "Our efforts, in collaboration with the intelligence community, are focused on dismantling the financial infrastructure that supports Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations. The sanctions imposed today represent another milestone in preventing Hezbollah’s recovery and blocking its funding sources."