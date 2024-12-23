60 minutes confirms earlier 'Post' exclusives on Walkie-talkie sabotage of Hezbollah

A 60 minutes broadcast overnight between Sunday and Monday confirmed many of the details behind the beeper and walkie-talkie sabotage of Hezbollah first published in an exclusive by the Jerusalem Post on December 2.

That sabotage sent Hezbollah reeling and was credited for giving Israel an extra opening for a bombing campaign which then brought the Lebanese terror group to its knees.

In both the Post exclusive and the 60 minutes program, it was revealed that the operation began over a decade ago, with the Mossad initially weaponizing walkie-talkies sold to Hezbollah.

In fact, the Post revealed and 60 minutes confirmed that the original plan for the walkie-talkies could have led to not merely wounding over 3,000 Hezbollah operatives, but killing over 15,000 of them (60 minutes aid 16,000.)

One aspect covered by the Post, but ignored by 60 minutes is that some top Israeli sources believe that if the walkie-talkie program had been used in October 2023 it could actually have killed around 15,000 Hezbollah terrorists, dwarfing even the impressive results a full year later. Former agents from Israel's Mossad detail how they built and sold explosive pagers to Hezbollah terrorists (credit: 60 Minutes, CBS NEWS screenshot)

In this reading of history, Hezbollah could have been decapitated in October 2023, avoiding the need for 14 months of war with the Lebanese terror group and avoiding the need to evacuate 80,000 Israelis for an extended period.

Other top sources, including from the Mossad, have told the Post that the cards were not lined up in October 2023 and that the walkie-talkie sabotage would not have had maximal results at the time, making the beepers a better bet in September 2024.

60 minutes specifically interviewed two Mossad agents said to be involved in the two sabotage projects.

Regarding the walkie-talkies, 60 minutes broadcast, "A walkie-talkie was a weapon just like a bullet or a missile," said "Michael," a former Mossad case officer whose identity was concealed during the interview. "Inside the battery, there is an explosive device… made in Israel."

The agents confirmed to 60 Minutes prior reports by the New York Times and the Jerusalem Post about how the Mossad developed shell companies to sell these devices covertly. "We create a pretend world," said Michael.

"We are the directors, producers, and main actors; the world is our stage." He explained this fake world as similar to, “The Truman Show,” similar to the hit 1998 movie, starring Jim Carrey, living from birth in a huge television studio, filled with live cameras broadcasting to the world.

From walkie-talkies to pagers

By 2022, the Post and 60 minutes reported that the Mossad had shifted its focus to pagers, which Hezbollah used widely for communication. "Hezbollah still uses pagers because they're simple and difficult to hack," explained "Gabriel," another former Mossad agent interviewed by CBS News.

Gabriel’s team modified commercially available pagers, embedding explosives while retaining their functionality. One new detail which 60 minutes disclosed was a more detailed account than the Post and the New York Times previously gave of the Mossad’s extensive tests to ensure the device only harmed its user and not bystanders.

Further, 60 minutes revealed that to make the bulky pagers appealing, the Mossad created a marketing campaign with fake YouTube ads promoting them as "robust, dustproof, and waterproof."

Although the Post understands that the top echelons of the Mossad were entirely in favor of the program, Gabriel told 60 minutes that he initially received skepticism from his superiors: "Our director [since June 2021 David Barnea has been the director] told us, ‘There is no chance anyone will buy such a big device.’ It took two weeks to convince him." Ultimately, the pagers were sold to Hezbollah through intermediaries, with the terror group unaware of their origin.

The moment of activation

On September 17, 2024, at 3:30 p.m., Mossad remotely activated the explosive pagers across Lebanon. According to 60 minutes, those carrying the devices received an encrypted message instructing them to press two buttons, triggering the explosion. "If they didn’t push the buttons, it would still explode," Gabriel said.

The coordinated blasts caused mayhem, with hospitals overwhelmed by thousands of injured fighters. "People were afraid to turn on their air conditioners the next day because they thought they might explode," said Michael, emphasizing the psychological toll.

The day after the pager explosions, the Mossad activated the walkie-talkies that had been dormant for over a decade. Some went off during funerals for those killed by the pagers. Altogether, the operations injured approximately 3,000 Hezbollah operatives, killed 30, and left the organization demoralized.

The Mossad agents revealed to 60 minutes that only a few children were mistakenly killed out of the thousands of explosives. "The aim wasn’t to kill," Gabriel told CBS News. "It was to leave Hezbollah with thousands of wounded, proof of our superiority." The Post understands that this latest statement is debated given that the walkie-talkies had the ability to kill, but some sources agree with Gabriel’s characterization.

The operation marked a turning point in the war. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah appeared subdued in a speech days later. "His soldiers saw a broken leader," Gabriel claimed. The IDF dropped around 85 bombs on Nasrallah’s bunker just ten days later, resulting in his death.

Wider regional implications

The fallout extended beyond Lebanon. The operation weakened Iran’s influence in the region by crippling Hezbollah, its most potent proxy. The operation also destabilized Syria, contributing to the collapse of the Assad regime. "Hezbollah is looking around and realizing they are isolated," Michael said, noting that the operation had ramifications for Gaza as well.

While the operation bolstered Israel’s strategic position, it raised ethical concerns. "What about Israel's moral reputation?" asked CBS News correspondent Lesley Stahl. "There is a prioritization," Gabriel responded. "First, you defend your people, then you worry about reputation."

The operation underscored Mossad's ability to wage psychological warfare. "We can’t use pagers again," Gabriel admitted, "but they’ll have to keep guessing what’s next."

The 60 Minutes report highlighted the lasting impact of the operation. "These wounded fighters are walking proof of our superiority," Gabriel stated. For Israel, the operation restored its sense of security and sent a powerful message to its adversaries: "Don’t mess with us."