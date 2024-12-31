'Day 61 will be different': Hezbollah official states group will not tolerate IDF in Lebanon

Hezbollah Political Council Deputy Chief Mahmoud Komati stressed that the Lebanese terror group is committed to its 60-day ceasefire with Israel but that "day 61 will be different," in a Monday interview with the country's Al Manar TV.

Komati indicated that Hezbollah would return to action against the Israel Defense Force (IDF) if the Israeli army does not withdraw from southern Lebanon, but did not give further details.

In the interview, the former minister of state for parliamentary affairs that Hezbollah will not allow any local or foreign party to interfere with Hezbollah's weapons rebuilding program.

The stockpile of rockets, missiles and drones are still there, Komati highlighted, stating it was Hezbollah's firing at Tel Aviv that brought Israel to the negotiating table.

"Hezbollah welcomes any initiative from any country that intends to help Lebanon implement the reconstruction program without political preconditions," Komati added. Hezbollah weapons and equipment seized by IDF soldiers during extensive operations in southern Lebanon. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Hezbollah official also warned that certain political parties in Lebanon were aiding and abetting Israel, to the detriment of the country and called on the Lebanese to desist from doing so.

“Some of them provided the enemy with data about certain institutions, like Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association," Komati stated. "Is this the proper way to build the nation?”

Komati highlighted that Hezbollah backs the selection of a new president in Lebanon, noting the shift in stance of those who once insisted on convening parliament but are now advocating for a delay in the voting session.

The Hezbollah representative further emphasized that the party still seeks respectful relations with Arab nations, aiming to avoid any political provocations.

Tuesday marks day 34 of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, signed on November 27. Under the deal, Israel must withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon, Hezbollah must withdraw to north of the Litani River and some 5,000 regular Lebanese Army troops are to be deployed to ensure compliance.

Severed supply line

The fall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria earlier this month has led to a severe disruption in the supply lines through the country which allow Hezbollah to attain weapons, munitions and supplies from Iran and its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

New Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem acknowledged for the first time two weeks ago that Hezbollah has lost its most critical supply route from Iran through Syria, revealing how the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime has hindered the group's capacity to rearm following a significant Israeli offensive.

Syria, under Assad, served as Iran's most vital state ally in its network of regional militias and political organizations across the Middle East, including Hezbollah. It was also a crucial geographic corridor facilitating the transfer of weapons and supplies from Iran to Lebanon, enabling Hezbollah to act as Iran's forward presence against their mutual adversary, Israel.