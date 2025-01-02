Al Arouri elimination anniversary: Hamas calls on Palestinians to follow footsteps of ‘martyrs’

On the one-year anniversary of the Beirut airstrike that killed former Hamas deputy political bureau leader Saleh al-Arouri, the terror organization released statements celebrating the arch-terrorist’s life and insisting that his death did not deter the organization.

Arouri was killed on January 2, 2024, in a strike widely attributed to Israel. The Hamas leader was killed in the southern suburbs of Beirut along with at least five other people.

“Today marks the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri (Abu Muhammad), Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of the movement, and the leader of the movement in the West Bank,” Hamas stated, going on to assert that the elimination “did not and will not succeed in breaking the will of steadfastness and resistance of our people and their valiant resistance.”

Arouri’s 'pure blood'

Hamas continued, stating that Arouri’s “pure blood,” along with the “blood of tens of thousands” of other Palestinian “martyrs,” would “forever serve as a beacon for every fighter and resistor” aiming to establish a Palestinian state on the entirety of the land that makes up Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza. Saleh al-Arouri, former senior leader of Hamas outside of Gaza (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

The terror organization stated that, having been killed after a lifetime of fighting for this cause, Arouri achieved his ultimate desire and that those who followed would continue in his footsteps.

“We call on our people to follow in the footsteps of these great leaders who gave their lives for liberation, to support our people, their holy sites, and their prisoners, and to escalate confrontation and resistance against this criminal occupier whose crimes exceed human comprehension.”