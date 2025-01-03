Syria's new leader urges US to pressure Israel to withdraw - report

Syria’s new de-facto leader, Abu Mohammed al-Julani, has urged the United States to exert pressure on Israel to retreat from the buffer zone in Syria, including the Syrian part of Mount Hermon, according to a Friday report by Kan 11.

Despite Julani's reported request, Israeli authorities allegedly stated they had received no formal communication on the matter. A security official informed Kan News that Israel "will not compromise its security."

Earlier on Friday, NPR interviewed Maher Marwan, Damascus' new governor, who emphasized Syria’s desire for peace and its lack of hostility toward Israel or any other nation. Marwan speculated that Israel's actions in the buffer zone might be motivated by "natural caution."

“We harbor no fear of Israel and bear no animosity,” he remarked. “We have no plans to interfere with anything that could undermine Israel’s safety. Our people yearn for coexistence and peace.”

Reports last week suggested that President Joe Biden's administration is moving toward formally recognizing Syria's new government. A source familiar with the negotiations indicated that the announcement could precede President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Footage from operation in which over 100 Shaldag Unit soldiers raided and dismantled an underground compound in Syria published January 2, 2025 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Previously, the US had placed a $10 million bounty on Julani due to his leadership in al-Qaeda's Syrian branch. However, a recent American delegation visited Damascus and met with Julani. During their discussion, Julani pledged to stabilize Syria’s political and economic landscape and assured US officials that Christians would be free to observe Christmas without interference from his forces.

"Operation Heavy Roads"

Meanwhile, Israel insists all actions in Syria, buffer zone or beyond, are for ensuring the country's security. Earlier this week, the IDF took responsibility for "Operation Heavy Roads," in which soldiers from the IDF's Shaldag special forces unit raided and destroyed an Iranian missile facility in Syria.

The operation, which took place on September 8, involved a raid into an underground facility and multiple firefights with Syrian guards.