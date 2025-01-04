Nearly every building rigged: Hamas shifts tactics as north Gaza falls to IDF

As its fighters attempt to flee northern Gaza and those that are remaining struggle to maneuver in the area, Hamas has pivoted it combat strategy to booby-trapping almost every structure that remains standing.

This military approach has become a threat to the IDF troops operating in the local combat zones.

Hamas terrorists are struggling to move within Jabalya, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun due to the IDF’s aggressive operations in these areas. The military has deployed large ground forces that are conducting ambushes and targeted raids.

Additionally, the IDF also operates arrays of drones, as well as air force reconnaissance and attack aircraft.

Hamas knows it's at a disadvantage

Hamas realizes it is at an operational disadvantage. Most tunnels have been destroyed or rendered unusable. When terrorists surface above ground, they expose themselves to IDF targeting. Palestinian houses stand badly damaged during the ongoing Israeli military operation, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 18, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Most terrorists are attempting to flee from Jabalya and the northern Gaza Strip to Gaza City.

The IDF has struck hundreds of them over the past week. However, the terrorists now operate by rigging traps in nearly every standing structure.

This is typically done by hiding explosives inside closets or other furniture to harm troops conducting searches. Additionally, the buildings are stocked with weapons, including rifles, anti-tank launchers, and grenades.

"They’ve taken off their uniforms and are walking around like innocent civilians,” explained an officer from the Kfir Brigade leading the operations in Beit Hanoun. “They move from building to building. In each structure, weapons are waiting for them to fire at IDF troops. Immediately after firing, they stash the weapons and leave, posing again as unarmed civilians."

At the same time, the IDF has identified terrorists' attempts to blend with civilians, complicating the troops' ability to neutralize them.

According to the IDF, moving alongside civilians enables the terrorists to reach abandoned buildings where they rearm for combat.