Katz convenes meeting on Turkey’s Middle East influence – sources

Defense Minister Israel Katz convened a special security meeting regarding Turkey on Wednesday evening, two Israeli officials have told The Jerusalem Post.

The meeting suggests how much importance Israeli officials ascribe to and possibly even fear the possibility that Turkey’s influence in the region will grow following the downfall of the Assad regime in Syria and the rise of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, which has been backed by Turkey for more then a decade.

The meeting, which included the participation of Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and other senior officials from the foreign ministry and the defense establishment was to discuss the question of the Turkish influence in the region, the sources said, and was to analyze whether there is that any change in the threat-level of Turkey towards Israel, now that it’s influence in the region has grown.

Some Israeli officials fear that although Iran’s influence in Syria has diminished, there will now be a Sunni Turkey-Syria axis that might, at some point, become a threat to Israel and could even collaborate with terror organizations.

The meeting came one day after the Nagel Committee report, outlining the need for a comprehensive strategy to address emerging threats presented to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and to Katz, stated that “in light of Turkey’s involvement in Syria, and possibly becoming a patron of the new regime, one must take into account acute friction with Turkey, which has the potential to spill over to other areas.” SYRIANS LIVING in Istanbul hold a picture of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as they celebrate after Syrian rebels ousted president Bashar al-Assad in Syria. (credit: DILARA SENKAYA/REUTERS)

Turkey was mentioned more than 10 times in the report, a signal of Israel’s fear that rhetoric by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan against Israel may transform into actions.

Netanyahu-led meeting to follow

Netanyahu is expected to also convene a meeting about Turkey in the coming days, an Israeli official has told the Post.