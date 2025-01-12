Fearing Israeli attacks: IRGC conducts exercise to test air defense systems

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) conducted an exercise to test its air defense systems on Saturday as part of a broader operation that began earlier in January and is expected to last about two months.

Reports indicate that these systems sustained significant damage during attacks carried out by the Israeli Air Force (IAF) last year.

Iran is bracing for further attacks by Israel and the United States as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office.

According to state media, the drills include the defense of key nuclear sites in Natanz from missile and drone strikes. A spokesperson for Iran's armed forces stated that new drones and missiles were deployed during the exercise.

Iran aimed to assess the current readiness of its defense systems. "We did not add any new equipment to the sites involved in the exercise," said Brig.-Gen. Alireza Sabahifard, the commander of Iran's air defense system. ‘A MONSTER’ – Members of the IRGC attend a ground forces military drill in the East Azerbaijan province of Iran in 2022. (credit: IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

"We relied on the same equipment already present at the nuclear sites, as well as the same combat personnel," he added.

Concerns over Trump's administration

The exercise comes amid concerns in Tehran about Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

Iranian officials fear that Trump's administration may not restrain Israel’s attempts to shift the regional balance and may grant Israel a "green light" to act against Iran's nuclear infrastructure.