‘The sky is beautiful without drones’ – Gazans laud Hamas for ceasefire

From sporadic marches celebrating Hamas’s ‘victory’ to cautious optimism and the early beginnings of local civilian endeavors, the Gaza Strip woke up today to a new day as the ceasefire agreement finally entered into force.

Even before the ceasefire officially began, videos showed members of Hamas’s police apparatus deployed, pledging to purge the streets of Gaza from ‘thieves and collaborators (with Israel).’

In this context, scenes of bulldozers with white flags clearing up debris from the streets could also be seen, signaling to Gazans that Hamas-run civilian operations have also begun.

Likewise, viral footage showed masked militants with rifles riding on jeeps across the streets, as well as parades in the streets celebrating the ‘victory’, with Gazans enthusiastically holding flags of Hamas and the PIJ and carrying signs with faces of leaders of the Iranian axis assassinated by Israel during the past 15 months of the war.

Multiple videos showed Gazans distributing sweets, while one popular clip showed a woman reprimanding those who distributed them, adding that there is not much to celebrate ‘with so many martyrs.’

Other scenes showed long rows of displaced Gazans walking back north to see the place where their home once stood, with one individual screaming in happiness after finding out his home was left intact. Palestinians celebrate despite a delay in the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas over the hostage list, in Gaza City, January 19, 2025. (credit: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters)

Ceasefire delayed

The ceasefire was supposed to start at 8:30 am local time; however, its implementation was delayed due to Hamas’s procrastination in providing the list of the three Israeli civilian hostages aimed to be released later today.

“When will they bring the prisoners? The sound of the drone still hasn’t retreated,” wrote one commenter on Telegram earlier this morning. “Will Hamas deliver the names list, or should I do it for them?” asked another one, ironically, on their account on X.

While Hamas delayed the list, Israeli drones carried out several airstrikes in the Gaza Strip aimed at Hamas infrastructure, as mentioned by the IDF spokesperson. This caused some Gazans to react unhappily. “How many martyrs have gone in these two hours,” commented a frustrated social media user. “I wish they didn’t bomb those jeeps with which they did the exposition,” wrote another one.

Some did not understand why the bombings continued, placing the blame on Israel. "The Jews have always been traitors with their blood," one of them wrote. "May Allah take revenge. (Hamas) has now handed them the list, and Abu Obeidah (Hamas's Al-Qassam militia spokesperson) published the names publicly. They have no excuse now."

Some social media users were not very optimistic about the ceasefire even taking place. To them, one user commented: “Why are you hopeless? Who told you there is no ceasefire? The Rafah crossing was opened for hundreds of trucks loaded with aid, and wait today at 4 o'clock, Allah willing, to see the exchange (deal).”

Cautious optimism

Following the ceasefire entering into force, other voices were heard.

“How beautiful is the sky without planes,” said one Gazan commenter. “The sound of the drones killed us,” answered another.

Some wondered whether it is safe to go back home. “Civil Security said you should wait until they make sure to scan all the areas and clean them from what the Jews left there. Enough people have already been killed,” warned one. “You should stay for at least a week before going back north until Civil Security checks that there’s no explosives left,” added another.

As some Gazans made it to more northern parts of the Strip despite warnings from Hamas’s policing forces, one user argued: “By Allah, why do people act rashly and risk their lives? Why? Enough with the news that poisons the body.”

Another one tried to calm those who hurried north. “The Jews have not yet left Gaza,” he wrote. “The filth has not yet left. We might feel a difference only when the people of the north return and the ghouls withdraw from Netzarim. Be patient, the relevant authorities will go into those areas before you, and only then go at your ease. No recklessness and fooling around.”

While the overwhelming majority of the footage and comments showed celebrations and cautious optimism, one citizen from the Gaza Strip told the Jerusalem Post:

“I am a crushed human being living in Gaza, where I did not choose the war nor did I contribute to its outbreak, but I found myself trapped in a circle of death that haunts me every day. My life here has become dangerous, and all I seek is survival… You handed us over to Hamas… May Allah take revenge. Where would we escape from the persecution and threats during the ceasefire?"