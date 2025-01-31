Qatar’s Emir visits Syria in historic first meeting with interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa

Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Damascus on Thursday for a historic visit, marking the first time a head of state has traveled to Syria since the fall of the Assad regime. During his trip, Sheikh Tamim held bilateral talks with Syria’s newly inaugurated interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, at the Presidential Palace in Damascus.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

The visit underscores Qatar’s evolving role in Syria’s postwar reconstruction and political transition. The Qatari leader was welcomed at Damascus International Airport by al-Sharaa, alongside Syria’s foreign and defense ministers and other senior officials.

In a statement, the Amiri Diwan, the executive office of Qatar’s emir, reaffirmed Doha’s commitment to Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and independence. The statement emphasized Qatar’s continued support for the Syrian people in their efforts to establish a nation built on justice, inclusivity, and stability.

During their discussions, Sheikh Tamim stressed the importance of forming a broad-based government that represents all segments of Syrian society. He praised the interim administration’s efforts to restore stability and safeguard national resources.

Heads of state

Speaking at a joint press conference alongside Qatar's Minister of State Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani acknowledged Qatar as a consistent supporter of the Syrian people over the past 14 years. He expressed Syria’s interest in strengthening diplomatic and economic ties with Doha. SYRIA’S DE FACTO leader Mohammad al-Julani: He said that Syria must be a bridge rather than a player in the clash involving Russia, the US, Turkey, and Israel, the writer notes. (credit: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters)

Al-Shaibani stated that discussions with the Qatari delegation covered a comprehensive framework for Syria’s reconstruction, focusing on essential infrastructure and economic development.

Al-Khulaifi, representing Qatar’s leadership, affirmed Doha’s appreciation for Syria’s transition from conflict to state-building. He reiterated Qatar’s readiness to provide financial and technical assistance to Damascus, reaffirming its commitment to the Syrian cause.

In mid-January, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani visited Damascus, pledging technical assistance to restore vital infrastructure. He announced Qatar’s commitment to supplying Syria with 200 megawatts of electricity, with plans for gradual expansion.

Qatar has been one of the key regional players in Syria’s transition following the end of Bashar Assad’s rule. Doha was the second country to reopen its embassy in Damascus following the fall of the Assad regime. Unlike some of its Gulf neighbors, Qatar had severed ties with Syria during Assad’s tenure and did not reestablish diplomatic relations until the new transitional government took power.

Earlier this month, Syria’s newly appointed foreign minister, al-Shaibani, visited Doha and met with Qatar’s prime minister to discuss ongoing cooperation. On January 7, Qatar Airways resumed flights to Damascus, marking a significant milestone in the normalization of relations. In December 2024, Qatar offered to assist in the operational restoration and maintenance of Damascus International Airport as part of Syria’s transitional phase. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The Qatari emir’s visit comes one day after Ahmed al-Sharaa’s formal inauguration as Syria’s interim president. The transitional government, which replaced Assad’s administration, announced several sweeping measures, including the dissolution of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham and other military factions, the suspension of the Syrian constitution, and the transfer of legislative authority to al-Sharaa.

The rapid shift in Syria’s political landscape has drawn mixed reactions from regional and international stakeholders. While Qatar has been an early supporter of Syria’s new leadership, other countries in the region remain cautious about engaging with the transitional government.