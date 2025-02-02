Shock and awe in Jenin - analysis

A series of explosions in Jenin on February 2 conjured up the kinds of fighting that became hallmarks of the war against Hezbollah and Hamas. The explosions are part of the IDF attempt to uproot terrorist infrastructure in Jenin.

The IDF launched Operation Iron Wall last week to try to clamp down on the rising terrorist threat in Jenin and other areas of the West Bank. However, the large explosions, that sent smoke rising into the sky from several locations, represent a new way of war in the West Bank.

The images and what they mean were not lost on commentators on social media. People seeing the videos of the explosions were reminded of Gaza. This sense that we are now seeing the war in Gaza expand to the West Bank, with similar tactics, is received on the right and left, among pro-Israel commentators and pro-Palestinian commentators. The explosions, designed to destroy terrorist infrastructure, have thus had their affect of spreading shock and awe far beyond Jenin.

When we speak of “shock and awe” it’s worth recalling this terminology came from the opening US salvo of the 2003 war on Saddam Hussein in Iraq. Shock and awe is supposed to show an enemy what one is capable of.

This is a big difference between how Israel had waged war for many years prior to October 7, 2023. In the years before the Hamas massacre and attack, the IDF sought to conduct precision strikes that often were so precise some people might not even know they happened. There was a lot of investment in special forces in the era between 2014 and 2023. However, the war against Hamas and Hezbollah has shifted things back to using more destructive power in operations. IDF troops operate in Jenin. February 2, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Sending a message

In the West Bank the people cannot turn away from these images. Anyone in Jenin would have seen and felt what happened. This is clearly designed to send a message. The IDF has expertise in demolitions. For instance, over the years the IDF has conducted home demolitions against terrorists.

The way they is usually done is that a home is mapped and then the civilians are removed and the home is demolished in the middle of the night. The goal is to have as little friction with civilians as possible. In many cases the homes are part of larger buildings and the demolition is careful to only affect one apartment or one home that the terrorist is linked to.

The explosions in Jenin happened in day time. It was obvious it will be caught on video. This is shock and awe. The IDF said it destroyed several buildings as part of Iron Wall. Palestinian media claimed 20 buildings were destroyed.

Al Quds media in the West Bank said that the buildings affected included those in the historic refugee camp area of Jenin and that these buildings are “built vertically.” The report noted this means many families will be affected. The Palestinian media said 15,000 people had been displaced due to the fighting in recent days.

Israel has eliminated several dozen terrorists in the operations and has also expanded them to include areas in Tammun over the last day. According to our previous reports at the ‘Post’ the IDF has also detained at least 100 wanted suspects. Since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 a total of 850 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, and the estimate is that 90 percent of them were terrorists. Round 6,000 people have been arrested and 120 airstrikes carried out. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

In the operations in the northern West Bank the IDF says it has “located and confiscated dozens of weapons, destroyed hundreds of explosive devices, and neutralized dozens of additional explosives that had been planted along routes to target our forces.”

However, uprooting all these threats didn’t necessarily require blowing up several buildings. The shock and awe of the explosions is symbolic of how the new operation is growing. The goal is to send a message that this is not like all the other smaller raids in the West Bank. It also exceeds Home and Garden, a raid in Jenin in the summer of 2023.

The fact is that the IDF’s raids over the last two years have not stopped the terror threat. If anything, this has become a cycle and the threat is the same or growing. This is not “mowing the grass” or “shrinking the conflict.” Instead it is clear that something worse may be coming in the West Bank.

The problem is that the IDF already launched an operation designed to pre-empt terror in the West Bank. That operation was called Break the Wave. Illegal rifles have continued to flow to terrorists and the threats are shifting and growing.

Can shock and awe work? Will it make people in Jenin, Tulkarm, Nablus and places like Tammun think twice about joining groups such as Palestinian Islamic Jihad or Hamas?

What if the shock and awe has the opposite affect of radicalizing people? This is a worthwhile question. People who are asleep in their homes when the IDF conducts raids can pretend to ignore the raids because their everyday life, and those of their families, are not affected. People who watch massive explosions in their city, while their kids attend school, may not be deterred, but more angered.

They may be fearful. The Italian diplomat and author Niccolo Machiavelli surmised that while it can be good to be feared, it is not helpful to be hated. If shock and awe means there is fear, it may have its desired affect. If it leads to more hatred, it could also backfire.