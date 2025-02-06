ISIS detainees in Syria require a solution - analysis

Amid reports that the US could consider withdrawing from eastern Syria, it is clear that one of the looming challenges will be the continued presence of a large number of ISIS detainees in eastern Syria.

When ISIS was defeated in Syria in 2019, a large number of ISIS members surrendered. These include ISIS men as well as their families. There was no easy solution to these detainees who fell into the hands of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

Now, there is an opportunity for the US to do the right thing and make sure to secure the detainees while working with the SDF and the new authorities in Damascus toward a positive solution.

The challenge today is to stop kicking the can down the road. The US-backed SDF is an armed force that was backed to fight ISIS.

However, it is not backed with sufficient support to be able to deal with the ISIS fighters. It is also a “non-state” actor, meaning it can’t repatriate the ISIS members that fell into its hands. The US and anti-ISIS coalition has not wanted these thousands of men and women to be released because they could be a threat. Therefore, there has been a limbo in eastern Syria for almost six years. Members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) after US-backed alliance led by Syrian Kurdish fighters captured Deir el-Zor, in Syria December 7, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/Orhan Qereman)

US role in eastern Syria might not last

Today, it is clear that the US role in eastern Syria may not last forever. There is also a new government in Damascus. As the ruling authority,y it is the Damascus government run by Ahmed Shara’a that might be responsible for these ISIS members at some point. This is especially likely if there is a deal between Damascus and the HTS, or if the US withdraws in a chaotic manner.

It's time to face the reality. The detainees in eastern Syria and the residents of camps such as AL-Hol need a solution to their future. According to different sets of data there are between 50,000-60,000 people at Al-Hol and a smaller camp named Roj. These include almost 10,000 men who are linked to ISIS.

There are up to 3,000 ISIS-linked people at Roj camp. The people at these camps also have a large number of nationalities, reflecting the fact that people from all over the world joined ISIS. There may be some 6,000 people with connections to the West, and some 15,000 Syrians and 17,000 Iraqis.

According to one report presented to Congress, in 2021 there were 90 incidents of violence at al-Hol camp. This illustrates the continued threat that the ISIS members present.

Among the women supporters of ISIS, there are also many acts of violence against other women and against children, aimed at radicalizing the next generation. It is believed that the thousands of people at Al-Hol come from up to fifty-five countries. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Many of these countries have refused to repatriate their citizens. Back in 2021 it was believed that 28,000 children at Al-Hol were at risk of being radicalized by their ISIS-supporting mothers. At the time it was also noted that the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces “operate 28 prisons that house approximately 12,000 captured ISIS fighters and supporters.”

A solution needed

Human Rights Groups have long argued that these camps need a solution. Human Rights Watch reported back in 2023 that “nearly 80 percent of the children are under the age of 12, and far too young to have played an active role in ISIS, yet many governments refuse to take these young nationals back, citing national security concerns or fearing public backlash.”

In June 2024 CNN noted that “Also among the nearly 4,000 ISIS male detainees that the SDF says are held there are an estimated 600 boys and young men detained as boys, according to Amnesty International…Many were brought to Syria, through no fault of their own, by their parents to live under ISIS rule. Now, they are coming of age in prison.

Many have no idea why they are being held, or what will happen to them.” UNICEF has called for reintegration and repatriation of the children. Save the Children has done the same.

The problem is that the anti-ISIS Coalition has never stepped up to try to win the peace in this regard. The anti-ISIS campaign in Syria was narrowly tailored by US Central Command to be a “by, with and through” approach.

This means working with the SDF as purely a military mission. It doesn’t see the whole of government approach that the military theorist Clausewitz would have called for in a campaign like this. Meanwhile at the State Department level and chancery level the operation in eastern Syria is seen as temporary, tactical and transactional.

The point is that no one wants to take responsibility for all these ISIS detainees and their families. Despite the fact some 70 countries joined the coalition, they don’t want to deal with the people at Al-Hol and Roj and other facilities.

It’s essential that something be done. The US has leverage here.

For instance, if the US withdraws from Syria, it could prioritize security at these facilities and use this as leverage for discussions with the government in Damascus. The US could support a deal between the SDF and Damascus that also secures the detainees. Damascus lacks security forces and is in need of capacity building in this respect.

The US could assist in this effort and see Al-Hol and other detention centers as a way to smooth the transition in eastern Syria so that all the stakeholders, including Kurdish partners, receive a fair shake.

This would be the best possible outcome in eastern Syria, rather than the chaos of walking away and leaving these facilities in a state of chaos and uncertainty.