Syrian army advances into Lebanese territory, clashes with Hezbollah

For the first time since the fall of the Assad regime and the decline of Hezbollah’s influence in Syria, Syrian Army forces aligned with the new Syrian administration have entered areas of Hermel, Lebanon, sparking fierce clashes with Hezbollah fighters.

The fighting, which began early Thursday, escalated as Syrian forces repelled Hezbollah’s attempted advances near the Syrian town of Al Qusayr, a longtime stronghold of the Iran-backed group.

A field source told The Media Line that Hezbollah fighters launched multiple attempts to push into Al Qusayr but were met with heavy resistance from the Syrian Army, which forced them back into Lebanon. As the situation escalated, Syrian forces crossed into Hawik, a Lebanese town in the Hermel region, where intense combat forced Hezbollah elements to retreat.

Lebanese political activist Omar Salloum, speaking to The Media Line, described Hawik as a border town frequently used for Hezbollah-run smuggling operations. The fighting, he said, lasted throughout the day, involving exchanges of gunfire with light and medium weapons. Mortar shells were also deployed by the Syrian Army to prevent further Hezbollah incursions near Al Qusayr, a strategic hub for smuggling weapons and drugs.

Amid the escalating violence, The Media Line obtained footage from Damascus showing Syrian Army personnel captured by Hezbollah in Lebanon. Reports suggest that these prisoners were being treated in violation of international detention standards. Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports indicate that the Syrian Army had also captured Hezbollah fighters. Fighters of the ruling Syrian body patrol the streets in Homs, Syria, December 26, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/KHALIL ASHAWI)

Syrian border with Lebanon

Since the December 8, 2024, collapse of Bashar Assad’s regime, the new Syrian administration has worked to secure its porous border with Lebanon, aiming to curb arms and drug smuggling. Several large-scale smuggling operations have been intercepted in recent weeks, reflecting Syria’s renewed effort to assert control over its territory.

Historically, Hezbollah has relied on these smuggling routes to transport weapons, narcotics, and other supplies vital to its operations. However, as Hezbollah remains engaged in a prolonged conflict with Israel, its ability to operate freely along the border has been severely weakened. Despite these setbacks, Thursday’s clashes suggest Hezbollah is attempting to reassert its presence in border regions it once controlled.

While the extent of the conflict remains unclear, the confrontation between the Syrian Army and Hezbollah on Lebanese soil marks a major shift in regional dynamics. The new Syrian government’s willingness to engage Hezbollah militarily signals a break from past alliances, adding another layer of instability to the region.