Lebanon PM forms new government, pledging reforms

Lebanon formed a new government on Saturday, following unusually direct US intervention in the process and in a step intended to bring the country closer to accessing reconstruction funds following a devastating war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Speaking to reporters at the presidential palace, new Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the 24-member cabinet would prioritize financial reforms, reconstruction and the implementation of a United Nations resolution seen as a cornerstone to stability on the Lebanese border with Israel.

Discussions in Lebanon with Washington

The announcement came after more than three weeks of talks with rival political parties in Lebanon - where government posts are parceled out according to sect - and days of deadlock over the Shi'ite Muslim ministers, usually named by Iran-backed Hezbollah and its Shi'ite ally Amal.

But Washington has pushed back against Hezbollah's sway in any new government. Lebanese army members stand near rubble at a damaged site after the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, in the Lebanese village of Khiam, December 23, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KARAMALLAH DAHER)

US deputy Middle East envoy Morgan Ortagus said on Friday that the US considered Hezbollah's involvement in the new cabinet a "red line" and thanked Israel for dealing devastating blows to the group, in a controversial statement that sparked protests in Lebanon.

But ultimately, Hezbollah's ally Amal - which is headed by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri - was allowed to choose four of the new cabinet's members, including the finance minister Yassin Jaber, and give its nod of approval to a fifth.

The cabinet is now charged with drafting a policy statement - a broad outline of the upcoming government's approach and priorities - and will then need a vote of confidence from Lebanon's parliament to be fully empowered.

Lebanese president Joseph Aoun, who enjoyed US backing as army commander, was elected as president on January 9 and nominated Salam to form a new government days later. Salam had been serving as the head of the International Court of Justice.

Salam's nomination was the latest signal of a dramatic shift in the power balance in Lebanon, following the heavy blows Israel dealt to Hezbollah, the ousting in December of Hezbollah's Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad and Aoun's election last month.