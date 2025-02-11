Trump tells Jordanian King that US will 'take Gaza,' Palestinians will live safely elsewhere

President Donald Trump told Jordan's King Abdullah that the US is going "to take Gaza" in a meeting between the two on Tuesday.

"Palestinians will live safely in another location that is not Gaza," he said, adding that the US wasn't going to buy Gaza but rather "run it very properly."

Trump asked under what authority the US would take Gaza, and he said under US authority. However, he said that the US would not personally develop Gaza.

He also said that he did not think Hamas would make the Saturday deadline for hostage release, and if they fail to do so, “all bets are off.”

Trump said he thinks there will be parcels of land in Jordan and in Egypt where Palestinians will live, to which the King replied that he would do what is best for his country, and that a future plan has to be in everyone's best interest. Abdullah did, however, say that Jordan would take in 2000 sick children from Gaza. US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walk through the White House last Tuesday. Trump’s Gaza proposal is brilliant, amazing, and historic, the writer maintains. (credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)

Regional peace

In response, Trump said the US contributes a lot of money to Jordan and Egypt, but that he was above making threats.

King Abdullah stated that he believes there is a way to bring peace and prosperity to the region and that he would support Trump in achieving those goals.

He continued by saying that Arab states would travel to the US to give a response to Trump's Gaza plan.

Regarding possible Israeli annexation of the West Bank, Trump said, "That’s going to work out."