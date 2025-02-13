Israel considers striking Iranian nuclear sites - report

An American intelligence assessment determined that Israel may be considering strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities this year, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday night.

The assessment, conducted during the final days of the Biden administration, concluded that Israel has been considering large-scale strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, with the aim of exploiting Iran’s weaknesses.

The WSJ also reported that Israel is expected to urge the current administration to back the idea, as US President Donald Trump is seen as someone who could potentially join the strikes.

US military sources told the WSJ that American support, including in the form of weapons, would prove essential for Israel to successfully carry out such attacks.

Iran continues to grow its nuclear capabilities

Additionally, it was reported that Israel is concerned about the time frame as the opportunity to stop Iran’s nuclear capabilities shrinks. The Qader cruise missile is seen during the annual military parade in Tehran, Iran, September 21, 2024. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

The report stated that the Prime Minister's Office did not respond, nor did the IDF spokesman.

Trump recently stated that he would prefer to sign a deal with Iran that renders it non-nuclear rather than attack the Islamic Republic in an interview with the New York Post.

"I would like a deal done with Iran on non-nuclear. I would prefer that to bombing the hell out of it," the president was cited as saying.

"They don’t want to die. Nobody wants to die," he added.