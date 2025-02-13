Inside Hamas’ propaganda machine: How Al Jazeera aided October 7 misinformation

Israel has obtained a series of internal documents exchanged between Hamas operatives in Gaza and producers at the Qatari news network Al Jazeera. The documents reveal Hamas' attempt to alter its narrative surrounding the October 7 attack and the mass killings committed by its terrorists against Israeli civilians.

A report published by the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, part of the Intelligence Heritage and Commemoration Center, presents some of the materials seized by the IDF, the Shin Bet, and the IDF Intelligence Directorate. These documents expose direct communication between senior Hamas officials in Gaza and Al Jazeera producers.

Al Jazeera’s role in Hamas’ narrative warfare

The report assesses that the broadcast of a recent Al Jazeera investigative program aimed to reinforce Hamas' narrative of "victory" following the ceasefire in Gaza and to justify the October 7 attack as a "legitimate military operation." The program also sought to cement the image of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as a "warrior leader" who remained on the front lines until his death.

“The exclusive footage of Sinwar on the battlefield in Rafah, alongside rare recordings of Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif, provides further evidence of the deep ties between Hamas and Al Jazeera,” the report states. It also references previous exposures of Al Jazeera journalists who were found to be members of Hamas' military wing and the network’s privileged access to footage of Israeli hostages being released.

On January 24, 2025, Al Jazeera aired a special episode of its investigative program What Is Hidden Is Greater (ما خفي أعظم), focusing on the October 7 Hamas attack from the perspective of its military wing. The broadcast included new details about the attack’s planning, testimonials from Hamas field commanders and operatives, and unprecedented footage of Mohammed Deif in a command room. It also featured Yahya Sinwar walking through Rafah’s battleground before his reported death in September 2024. ''What is Hidden is Greater,'' a pro-Hamas documentary produced by Al Jazeera. (credit: AL JAZEERA via MAARIV ONLINE)

The program echoed Hamas’ false claim that the attack was aimed solely at Israeli military personnel and that the group intended only to capture soldiers while avoiding harm to civilians, particularly children and the elderly. According to the report, Hamas used the broadcast to reinforce its "victory narrative" and legitimize its actions on October 7 as a justified military operation.

The broadcast also emphasized Hamas’ messaging that the attack was a "religious jihad justified by Islam", portraying Palestinian resilience, heroism, and sacrifice as the key to the success of Al-Aqsa Flood—Hamas’ codename for the assault. It further framed the attack as a historic moment where Palestinians refused to surrender to "oppression and aggression" and made immense sacrifices for their faith, homeland, and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Inside the attack's strategic plan

The program included testimony from senior Hamas operative Mahmoud al-Haddad, who claimed that Hamas’ military leadership convened continuous emergency meetings starting on October 1, 2023, to finalize attack plans and set the timeline. According to al-Haddad, in the 24 hours leading up to the attack, Hamas linked its command centers to the main operations room, deployed attack units, and placed weapons on high alert for the moment of execution.

The broadcast also showcased what was described as the original operation order, allegedly signed by Mohammed Deif on October 5, 2023, detailing precise execution commands and setting "zero hour" at 6:30 AM on October 7, 2023. The primary target, according to al-Haddad, was Israel's Gaza Division headquarters, with the goal of destroying bases and outposts and neutralizing Israeli security forces along the first defense line near Israeli border communities. According to the program, Hamas spent years gathering intelligence on Israel's border defenses, including analyzing the thickness of the security barrier's concrete, construction methods, and electronic surveillance systems. Hamas also reportedly obtained classified visual intelligence on IDF patrol routes, capturing footage of Israeli officers and soldiers near the border.

One of the segments showcased footage of Colonel Asaf Hamami, commander of the Southern Brigade in the Gaza Division, who was killed on October 7, with his body taken into Gaza. Al-Haddad further claimed that Hamas had obtained a classified document from Israel’s elite intelligence Unit 8200, allegedly through a cyber breach. The document, he said, was analyzed, translated, and integrated into the strategic planning of the attack.

The investigation revealed that Hamas deliberately misled Israel by creating the illusion that it was appeased by economic concessions while secretly finalizing its war preparations. According to al-Haddad, Hamas informed its allies in the "Axis of Resistance" about the general intent of the attack. Still, it kept the exact timing a closely guarded secret, ensuring success through strict operational secrecy.

The program portrayed the "Al-Aqsa Flood" as an overwhelming success with far-reaching consequences beyond Gaza. Al Jazeera amplified Hamas’ "victory narrative," presenting the attack as a humiliating failure for Israel, citing high-level resignations within the Israeli security establishment, internal blame-shifting, and a chaotic intelligence response. Hamas reportedly believes that domestic criticism in Israel will intensify as investigations uncover the full scale of the intelligence and operational failures.

Hamas also sought to glorify Palestinian resilience, claiming that despite Israel’s "brutal revenge campaign" against Gaza’s civilian population, it had failed to crush Palestinian resistance. The report alleges that Hamas views U.S. and Western military support for Israel—including tens of thousands of tons of weaponry—as enabling further Israeli "aggression against people, land, and heritage."

One of the program’s key visual elements was footage of Mohammed Sinwar, portraying him as a hands-on battlefield leader directing combat operations. The report concludes that Al Jazeera played a crucial role in amplifying Hamas' strategic messaging, shaping public perception, and whitewashing Hamas’ war crimes under the guise of investigative journalism.