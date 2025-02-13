Iran is producing 90% of its weapons – report

Iran continues to try to be able to build most of its defense systems at home. This is a result of decades of sanctions and the inability of Iran to acquire many sophisticated platforms, such as new aircraft or ships. Iran’s Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said this week that Iran produces over 90 percent of its own defense equipment.

The report was one of several included in Iran’s state media, IRNA, that has boasted about Iran’s various weapon systems. This is important to Iran because it is the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, and self-sufficiency is key to Iran’s posture in the region and globally.

“Sayyari, who is the deputy commander of the Iranian Army for coordination, said on Thursday that the Iranian Armed Forces were capable of meeting all defensive needs. Iran no longer requests equipment from foreign countries, the commander said,” IRNA reported.

The report noted that he discussed various weapons and systems that are now made for the branches of the Iranian military. This also includes the IRGC. “Iran’s Ground Force produces all types of weapons, he said. The country’s Air Defense Force manufactures different types of radars and defense systems. The Air Force produces multiple types of aircraft, and the Navy rocket launchers, destroyers, and submarines. Access to state-of-the-art technologies to build all kinds of drones and cyber systems is also available,” he added.

The overall goal here is for Iran to be able to build many sophisticated systems, such as air defenses and missiles at home. One thing Iran has trouble building is advanced warships, as well as tanks and warplanes. In essence, this has stunted the growth of the regular army in Iran and led to resources being allocated to the IRGC and also to various elements within Iran that develop missiles and drones. This has resulted in lopsided investments that leave Iran relatively weak as a conventional military force. Iranians burn a symbolic Obelisk with British flag and Star of David prints during the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, February 10, 2025. (credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters)

Iran's future in the Middle East

This doesn’t matter that much to Iran because Iran has made sure that the countries on its borders are also relatively weak. Iran has allies in Iraq and has also built up pro-Iran militias in Iraq. Iran has also made Iraq dependent on Iran for many energy needs. Therefore, Iraq, which is a partner of the US, is unable to challenge Iran.

In addition, Iran is reaching out to the Taliban regime in Afghanistan to make sure that it will not grow too powerful. Iran also has amicable ties with Pakistan. The border region is often in crisis because of Baloch people who oppose both Iran and Pakistan and who inhabit the border area. In Central Asia, Iran has worked to partner with countries there, and Iran also works with Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Caucasus. Therefore, Iran’s conventional forces do not need to be too strong because Iran is in a region that is not very strong in terms of conventional armies.

However, Iran’s investment in indigenous technology may only go so far. The country now has to decide if it will continue to invest in its nuclear program and weaponization of the program. If it does go down that road, it could lead to a regional crisis.

However, the regime is hinting it may want a deal with the new US administration of Donald Trump. If that happens then Iran can move money from its defense investments to other sectors. Iran’s president appears to be hinting he wants to do this as he talks about an era of more peace in the region and more peace between Iran and its neighbors. Trump is also angling for peace, seeking out a meeting with Russia’s president and the Saudis and other initiatives.