Iran navigates regional changes amid rising tensions in Lebanon and Syria - analysis

Iran is weighing how it will respond to changing events in Lebanon and Syria. In Lebanon, pro-Hezbollah rioters have sought to block a road to an airport after flights from Iran were halted. Hezbollah wants to resupply itself with the money and backing of Iran. In Syria, Iran has lost out on influence and wants to claw some of it back.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with his Lebanese counterpart Yousseff Rajji in a telephone conversation where they “discussed bilateral ties and regional developments,” Iran’s IRNA state media said over the weekend.

“Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, held a telephone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart, Youssef Rajji, to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments, including ways to resolve the issue of passenger flights between the two countries,” the report said.

Araghchi and Rajji “stressed the necessity for Iran and Lebanon to expand their ties in political, economic, trade, and cultural sectors based on mutual respect and in the best interest of both nations.” They want to “resovle” the issue of the Iranian flights. It is clear Iran is worried it will lose out in Lebanon and that it will not be able to supply Hezbollah as easily. It has already lost the land route via Syria to supply Hezbollah. Iran is playing nice for now, on the surface.

“Araghchi congratulated Rajji on his election as the new foreign minister of Lebanon and wished him and the new Lebanese government success. Iran and Lebanon have been at odds ever since an Iranian flight to Beirut was halted after the Israeli regime accused Tehran of using civilian aircraft to send cash to the Hezbollah resistance movement,” the report noted. Hezbollah and Syrian flags flutter on a military vehicle in Western Qalamoun, Syria August 28, 2017. (credit: OMAR SANADIKI/REUTERS)

Meanwhile, in Syria, Iran has called for wider participation in the political process. It is not clear what this means but Iran is angling to restore its influence. “Given the special status of Syria in the Middle East, Iran believes that the Syrian future should be shaped by its nation. A senior Iranian official says the Islamic Republic urges all political parties in Syria to play a role in the future of the Arab country,” IRNA noted.

“Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani, the Iranian foreign minister’s special envoy for Syrian affairs, said on Saturday that Tehran attaches importance to the stability in Damascus. He made remarks on his visit to Moscow on Friday, where the envoy held talks with Russian officials regarding Syrian developments.”

This is important because Moscow and Tehran are close allies, and both have interests in Syria. “Iran opposes any foreign intervention in Syria's fate,” the report said. Iran had, until recently, been intervening in Syria and using it as a conduit for weapons trafficking and drug smuggling. Iran’s comments are thus a bit ironic.

Focus on developments in Israel and Gaza

Iran is also paying close attention to developments in Israel and Gaza. Tehran opposes the Trump plan to re-settle Gazans. In addition Iranian state media has reported on Israel receiving “a shipment of MK-84 bombs, which was delayed by former US President Joe Biden about a year ago, were delivered to Israel.”

Iran’s state media further noted that Israel had “confirmed that the regime received the shipment of the MK-84, an unguided 2,000-pound bomb capable of ripping through concrete and metal with a large blast radius. According to Al Jazeera, the shipment contained 1,800 such bombs.” IRNA further noted. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“The Biden administration sent thousands of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel after war broke out in the Gaza Strip. But it later imposed restrictions on one of the shipments, citing fears over civilian casualties.”

Iran is clearly watching these developments closely as it seeks to navigate a changing region.