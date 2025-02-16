President Sisi meets with WJC President, Jordan's Crown Prince discuss hostage, ceasefire deal

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met with World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder and spoke with the Crown Prince of Jordan, Hussein bin Abdullah by telephone on Sunday.

Sisi and Lauder met along with the Egyptian General Intelligence Chief Hassan Rashad at the presidential palace in Cairo to discuss the hostage deal and help facilitate humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, the president's office announced.

During the meeting, they discussed Egyptian efforts to implement the ceasefire agreement in Gaza. This included discussions on ensuring the release of hostages and the facilitation of humanitarian aid into the territory.

They also discussed ways to restore stability to the Middle East more generally, during which Lauder expressed his appreciation for Egypt's "unwavering efforts to restore stability in the region."

Sisi called on all parties to "adhere to their responsibilities and commitments so as to ensure upholding the ceasefire." Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi meets with Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah in Cairo, Egypt, in this handout image released on February 16, 2025. (credit: The Royal Hashemite Court/Handout via REUTERS)

He warned against the continuation of the conflict and that further escalation would be detrimental to all parties without exception and reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to the creation of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with east Jerusalem as its capital.

Sisi also called for a reconstruction project in Gaza and rejected President Donald Trump's calls for relocating the Gazan population.

Lauder said he was pleased with the visit, calling their talks useful and underscoring Egypt's significant role in maintaining stability, which the WJC supported.

Meeting with the Jordanian Crown Prince

In Sisi's conversation with the Crown Prince of Jordan, he emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations with Jordan across the board.

They also focused on efforts to implement the ceasefire in Gaza and boost international aid.

Hussein expressed Jordan's appreciation for Egypt's central role in maintaining the ceasefire and "preventing bloodshed.

He also supported Egypt's call for an Emergency Arab Summit on the Palestinian issue and emphasized the need for Arab consensus.

He echoed Sisi's calls for an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders.

They also discussed Syria and maintaining regional stability in Syria.