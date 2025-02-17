The PA may want to run Gaza, but it would face numerous obstacles - analysis

The spokesperson of the Palestinian Fatah movement spoke with the Arabic media channel Al-Hadath in a post that the channel put on social media. In the discussion, Maher al-Namoura, the Fatah spokesperson, said that the Palestinian Authority is capable of managing and rebuilding Gaza.

This reflects longstanding PA policy that it should govern Gaza after it was illegally pushed out of Gaza in 2007 by Hamas. Fatah is the largest Palestinian party within the PA.

These days, such comments matter a bit more because of the ceasefire in Gaza. Israel and Hamas are also supposed to be entering discussions about the second phase of the hostage deal and ceasefire. The first phase is ending in another two weeks. Israel’s leadership has not spoken much about the second phase.

Namoura’s appearance on Al-Hadath comes after several recent comments he made to the media. He said Fatah has welcomed the Egyptian, Jordanian and Arab countries positions against displacing Palestinians from Gaza. He was also quoted as dismissing US President Donald Trump’s assertion that the US could take control of Gaza.

According to the Palestinian Al-Quds newspaper, Namoura was also detained briefly by Israeli forces in Dura on February 1.

It is in this context that his comments about Gaza should be seen. However, it is clear that Gaza is in play these days. It is in play because of so many comments about its future. While Trump has said Gazans could be re-settled, he has also called for other countries to pay for rebuilding Gaza, which he sees as largely a demolition site because of the damage from the war.

Meanwhile, Hamas has refused to disarm. Hamas official Osama Hamdan made that clear recently. However, there could be some flexibility in terms of creating a technocratic government where Hamas continues to pull the strings behind the curtain and feels it has won the war but also finds a way to include a veneer of rule by some others.

There are other moves afoot. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Israel over the weekend and has said that Hamas should be eradicated. Netanyahu seems to agree with Trump’s plan and some Israeli officials have begun to channel Trump’s talking point of “hell breaking loose” if Hamas doesn’t comply with the ceasefire’s terms. Some right-wing politicians also want a return to fighting in Gaza.

Other moves are taking place. Trump envoy Steve Witkoff recently spoke with officials in Israel, Egypt, and Qatar, as Arab News reported on February 17. He is working on phase two and bringing the hostages home. Like Trump, Witkoff has been a passionate advocate for the hostages. Many freed hostages have thanked Trump for freeing them. Trump has also given Israel a free hand in Gaza, saying Israel can do what it wants.

Palestinian Authority in Gaza for the long-term

The PA seems to be in for a long shot to run Gaza. It wasn’t able to run well back in the period between 2005 and 2007 and let Hamas take it over. The PA received some help to shore up its own security in the West Bank with the work of US General Keith Dayton, who served as US Security Coordinator to the Palestinian Authority. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

However, over time, the PA has seen its power erode in the West Bank. How could it move back to Gaza without support? Israel’s current government doesn’t support the PA running Gaza, and Arab states have not stepped forward with a plan.

It’s possible the Trump doctrine of stirring the grass might result in some kind of change. However, much still remains in the air.