Iran hosts PIJ leader and Iraqi militia chief in show of regional alliance - analysis

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hosted Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror leader Ziyad al-Nakhalah on February 18, 2025. PIJ is one of the Palestinian terrorist groups in Gaza that played a key role in the October 7 massacre. It also has played a major role in increasing attacks in Jenin and the northern West Bank.

Historically, the group has been a proxy of Iran in Palestinian terrorist activities. Therefore, the meeting in Iran is important.

PIJ has also had offices in Damascus. In 2023, when Iran’s then-president Ebrahim Raisi visited Damascus, he met with PIJ officials, among other Palestinian groups.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, “The Israeli regime has not achieved any of its malicious goals,” Iranian state media noted. “In a meeting with the visiting secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, Araghchi emphasized the legitimate resistance of the Palestinian nation in their quest for self-determination and liberation of their land from eight-decade-long occupation decades. He congratulated the historic victory of the Palestinian people and resistance against the Israeli regime’s unprecedented 16-month genocide in Gaza,” the Iranian media noted.

The public meeting illustrates how Iran is seeking to highlight its close ties to PIJ and how it may use them in the future. This is important because PIJ members have been seen at recent hostage handovers in Gaza. Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists participate in an anti-Israel military parade marking the 36th anniversary of the movement's foundation in Gaza City, October 4, 2023. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

PIJ held some of the hostages in Gaza, and in many cases, it appears hostages held by the group were treated even more brutally than those held by Hamas. PIJ suffered some losses in the Gaza war, but it is unclear if it suffered much damage over the 16-month war. Iran is now positioning it for increased activities.

“Praising the unity and integration among Palestinians, Araghchi reiterated Iran's principled stance in supporting the Palestinian cause and the legitimate and legal resistance of the Palestinian people against Israeli occupiers,” Iran’s state media noted. “He also described the Israeli-American joint plot to displace the Palestinian people from their homeland as a conspiracy aimed at eradicating Palestine. Meanwhile, Ziyad al-Nakhalah expressed his gratitude for the support of the Resistance Axis in Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen for the Palestinians,” the report said.

His now makes clear how Iran sought to unify all the fronts against Israel and how PIJ was a key factor in this unification of these arenas. Raisi’s meeting in May 2023 with PIJ in Damascus was one of the key parts of this attempt to coordinate strategy against Israel. The October 7 war was the result.

It turns out that the Iranian FM also met with the Iraqi chairman of the Popular Mobilization Commission, Falih Al-Fayyadh. Araghchi stressed the strategic relations between Iran and Iraq.

The PMC runs the Popular Mobilization Units in Iraq, which include numerous pro-Iranian militias. These militias have also formed the Islamic "resistance" in Iraq, which targeted Israel during the last two years with drone attacks.

Therefore, it appears Iran is seeking to host a number of groups that are all part of what remains of its “axis” against Israel. Iranian state media noted that Iran’s top diplomat “appreciated the Popular Mobilization Forces' efforts to secure Iraq's stability, especially during the fight against ISIS and its positive impact on sustainable security in the region.

The two sides reviewed the latest regional developments and the ways to support the two countries’ common interests.”