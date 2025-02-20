Hamas aims to rule Gaza like Hezbollah in Lebanon - Former Mossad official

Rami Igra, former head of the Mossad’s Prisoners and Missing Persons Division, warned that Hamas seeks to establish a Hezbollah-style rule in Gaza, using the Palestinian Authority as a front while maintaining control behind the scenes in an interview with 103FM on Wednesday.

Igra discussed the ongoing negotiations for the second phase of the hostage deal and the accompanying American pressures. He emphasized that Hamas’s primary goal is to remain in power in Gaza, stating, “They want to continue ruling Gaza. They will do everything to make that happen.”

Alternative governance structure

He suggested that Hamas aims to establish a governance model similar to Hezbollah’s influence in Lebanon, where the Palestinian Authority would serve as the official front while Hamas operates behind the scenes.

Regarding Israel’s strategy, Igra criticized the current approach, asserting that military action alone is insufficient to topple Hamas. He advocated for providing the residents of Gaza with an alternative governance structure, potentially through establishing a military administration that would introduce a different entity to lead.

Reflecting on past decisions, Igra remarked, “The State of Israel should have conquered Gaza.” An illustrative image of a Hezbollah flag in the backdrop of an individual holding a weapon. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Igra also addressed the influence of American policy, expressing skepticism about the US administration’s priorities.

He noted that American pressure has significantly shaped the terms of the current deal, with Hamas and US influence determining the conditions rather than Israel.