Iraq positions itself for diplomatic role in MidEast region - analysis

Iraq’s foreign ministry said last week that it welcomed Saudi Arabia’s role in hosting talks between the US and Russia.

Baghdad is impressed that Riyadh could play a role in helping resolve the Ukraine war. It's only recently that Iraq itself has increased ties with Saudi Arabia, helping pave the road to Saudi-Iran reconciliation. Now, it hopes to do more.

Baghdad put out a statement thanking “the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting the talks” between Moscow and Washington, saying it's an “important step towards enhancing security and peace at the regional and international levels.” Iraq added that the talks “reaffirms the Kingdom’s commitment to supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving international conflicts” and “achieving regional and international stability.”

Iraq's foreign ties to other Middle Eastern countries

Meanwhile, Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani during a recent visit to the Iraqi capital. They discussed border security and the fight against drug trafficking, according to Iranian media. The two officials also discussed the Arbaeen pilgrimage, a statement from Iraq said.

Islamic Republic News Agency (INRA) noted: “Momeni, who arrived in Baghdad earlier today for a two-day visit at the official invitation of his Iraqi counterpart, Abdul Amir Kamel al-Shammari, was welcomed by Lieutenant General Ziad, the deputy minister of Interior of Iraq, and Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadiq, the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad.” US President Joe Biden meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani at the White House in Washington, US, April 15, 2024. (credit: IRAQI PRIME MINISTER MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Syria Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani is also planning to visit Baghdad. Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein even invited Shaibani to the capital. He will discuss “bilateral relations” and “regional political and security developments,” Rudaw reported.

Muthanna Amin, a member of the Iraqi parliament’s foreign relations committee, told Rudaw that “the visit will definitely take place within this week," adding that when he comes, Shaibani is expected to meet with al-Sudani, Foreign Minister Hussein, and senior security officials to discuss economic, political and security matters, particularly the issue of Islamic State (ISIS) camps in Syria and the role of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).”

Iraq hosted Turkish and Syrian officials in late January to discuss regional security. Turkey, Iraq, Syria, and Jordan said they will work jointly to combat ISIS earlier this month. This comes as Iraq has said the US-led Coalition is wrapping up its war on ISIS.