Lebanese President Aoun says country is tired of other people's conflicts

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated on X/Twitter on Sunday that Lebanon is fed up and tired of other people's wars during a meeting with an Iranian delegation at the presidential palace.

Aoun added, "Lebanon has paid a heavy price for the Palestinian issue and supports the decisions of the recent Riyadh summit regarding the two-state solution."

رئيس الجمهورية خلال لقائه الوفد الإيراني في قصر بعبدا:- لبنان تعب من حروب الآخرين ووحدة اللبنانيين هي أفضل مواجهة لأي خسارة أو عدوان- لبنان دفع ثمناً كبيراً من أجل القضية الفلسطينيةويدعم ما صدر عن قمة الرياض الأخيرة بالنسبة إلى حل الدولتين pic.twitter.com/EkKwHqbtbf — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) February 23, 2025

Aoun made this statement in reference to the funeral of Hezbollah's fallen leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and his successor, Hashem Safi al-Din, which took place in Beirut. People gather to attend the public funeral ceremony of Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, who were killed during Israeli airstrikes last year, on the outskirts of Beirut, Lebanon February 23, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Ali Alloush)

Meeting in Riyadh

Arab leaders discussed on Friday the joint efforts supporting "the Palestinian cause" and Gaza developments during an informal meeting in Riyadh attended by Gulf states, Egypt and Jordan, the Saudi state news agency SPA said.

Arab countries are rushing to formulate an alternative to US President Donald Trump's plan to redevelop war-torn Gaza into an international beach resort and his call on Egypt and Jordan to take in resettled Gaza Palestinians.

