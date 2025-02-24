Pro-Iranian influencers invited to 'Birthright-style trip' to Nasrallah's funeral

Influencers from across the world were invited to Beirut to take part in the funeral of Hezbollah leaders, participate in a trip to southern Lebanon, and attend a conference to coordinate messages. Some of these influencers included US blogger Jackson Hinkle, Irish activists Tadhg Hickey and Tara Reynor O'Grady, and Brazilian content creator Thiago Avila.

In the days leading up to the mass funeral procession of assassinated Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hisham Safi Eddin, Beirut hosted a conference titled "Global Awakening and Palestine," in which supporters of the Islamic Republic axis took part in coordinating narratives. These included, in addition to Hinkle, head of the media office of the Houthi Ansar Allah organization Mazin Hebah, pro-Houthi Yemeni blogger Osama Alfarran, Lebanese content creator Hasan Hashem, former lecturer at Wuhan University Christopher Helali, and others.

The conference's organizers were not disclosed, though Hezbollah-affiliated outlet Al-Mayadeen was the sole channel reporting from within the conference, leading to the belief that they were among the organizers.

"The goal of this conference is to bring together influencers and content creators from around the world who came to Lebanon to participate in the great funeral," said one of the organizers during a video interview. "They came from all over the world, especially from America and Europe, and countries that we are not used to speaking this narrative. And this narrative, unfortunately, was written in blood and not in ink."

This is, I think, the second pass of the Zionist jets over the funeral.Pathetic and counter-productive Hasbara and the crowd rightly roared at them.To counter the Zionist aerial supremacy it’s an urgent matter for the resistance to secure better air defence capacity. https://t.co/CMlUjX0kcc — David Miller (@Tracking_Power) February 23, 2025

Iranian propaganda

One of the participants in the tour was David Miller, a British academic sacked from Bristol University over reported antisemitic remarks he made in 2019 and a TV show presenter at the Iranian regime-owned PressTV. Another name mentioned in some of the posts from the trip was British performer Kareem Dennis, known by his stage name Lowkey, though it is not clear whether he took part in the activities.

Their intentions isn’t to attend Nasrallah’s funeral but to film anti-Israel propaganda (attached is the private group chat) pic.twitter.com/fcy0fHZhxn — Ben_Hanan (@BenHanan_) February 23, 2025

During the tour to the southern part of Lebanon, where many of the battles between Israel and Hezbollah took place, Hinkle commented that he came "to see the beautiful resistance," deeming slain terrorist leader Nasrallah a man of "unity, courage, and honor." Hinkle commented that when he first heard of the death of Nasrallah, he "thought it was Zionist fake news." He also praised Nasrallah's geopolitical analysis, including the naming of the US as the "great Satan" and Israel as "cancerous."

Hinkle added that it was the "honor of my life to be invited to this," adding that the biggest threat to the American government is the American people – not China, Russia, or Hamas, and lauding his "brothers" in Hamas, Hezbollah, IRGC, Russian and Chinese armies. Finally, as he looked at the Israeli side of the border, he denounced the "genocidal satanic anti-human scum, sub-human rats on the face of the earth."

Other participants in the trip to southern Lebanon expressed their dismay over the "levels of destruction," filming videos from the site to their followers and accusing Israel of 'stealing olive trees' and grazing graveyards.

Shortly before the mass funeral, Irish actor Tadhg Hickey lauded Nasrallah and the "media revolution" he claimed to take part in, "where people no longer look at CNN or BBC but to independent media." In contrast, Irish activist Tara Reynor O'Grady referred to Nasrallah as "a noble man" and "hero of the region," concluding with Hezbollah's salute, "Labayk ya Nasrallah."