Southern Syria in Iran’s spotlight after Israel strikes

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esma’eel Baqayi, condemned Israel’s airstrikes on southern Syria. The strikes took place on the night of February 25-26.

The Iranians and Jordanians have both condemned the strikes. Iran called the latest Israeli attacks on Syria “a blatant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and Syrian sovereignty.”

Iranian state media noted that “Esma’eel Baqayi has strongly condemned the recent Israeli air and ground assaults on southern Syria and the outskirts of Damascus.”

He made the comments on Thursday, February 27. He called Israel’s actions part of the “expansionist and aggressive actions” of the Israelis.

IRNA noted that “he urged the international community, particularly Islamic nations, to denounce Israel’s aggression and take swift measures to stop the violations.” Blasts from IDF strikes in Syria, February 26, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

The Iranian condemnation came after Syria’s leader Ahmad Sharaa was in Jordan on February 26. Jordan also condemned Israel’s strikes on southern Syria.

Katz's statements regarding Syria

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz recently spoke at a conference for the heads of regional councils.

His office put out a statement from his speech, and Katz noted that Israel had worked to prevent Iran from saving the Assad regime.

He noted that Ahmad Sharaa came to power and that Israel did not trust him. “We trust only the IDF. It was clear to me and the prime minister that the buffer zone had to be captured - and our policy is to remain there, at the peak of Mount Hermon and at the controlled points, indefinitely," he said.

"Southern Syria must be a demilitarized zone - we conveyed the messages, and the IDF was prepared. The day before yesterday [Feb 25] was the first attempt by the new regime to man positions and outposts - and the Air Force attacked and hit. We will not allow the demilitarization of the southern Syrian region to be violated, and we will not allow a threat to arise."

Katz also discussed Israel’s outreach to Druze Syria. “We want to see them protected - and we are working to do so in an informed manner."

Meanwhile, Iran slammed the Israeli strikes. Iran has said that “Israeli attacks on Syria were a blatant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and Syrian sovereignty, and added that the repetition of such acts of aggression was tantamount to an invasion.” Iran called for a response from the UN. The comments by Iran illustrate how it is focused on Syria and may be trying to claw back its influence in Syria.