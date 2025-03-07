Hezbollah claims to find Israeli 'spy cameras' in southern Lebanon

A reporter claimed to have located Israeli 'spy cameras' in southern Lebanon according to Hezbollah-owned Al-Manar TV on Wednesday.

The reporter, Ali Shoeib, claimed that the cameras were "initially intended for espionage and surveillance," and operated with a sensor that detects movement and records it automatically.

Shoeib also alleged that these devices were prepared at IDF military sites, transported into Lebanese territory, and placed in "strategic locations to monitor vital sites" in the border region.

The cameras were allegedly concealed the spy camera inside a rock at a sensitive location in southern Lebanon near the border.

They served as the "eyes of the Israeli occupation force, strategically placed in our land," Al-Manar alleged, with claimed footage showing Israeli soldiers attempting to reinforce and camouflage the device to blend in with its surroundings shortly before the IDF withdrawal from wider deployment across south Lebanon to five outposts adjacent to the border. Alleged footage from the 'IDF spy cameras' showing UNIFIL forces operating in south Lebabon, according to Hezbollah-owned Al-Manar TV, March 5, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

IDF soldiers were "particularly cautious about concealing them in destroyed and well-camouflaged locations," the report continued.

The cameras, however, allegedly ended up documenting the movements of IDF and UNIFIL forces in the area, the Al-Manar report claimed.

The report also claimed that the cameras did not record images as intended, with the "last images captured by the device, following those of soldiers on the morning of their withdrawal, included photographs of dogs and foxes, along with evidence of the occupation’s crimes. Among these was the destruction of a mosque, reduced to rubble by Israeli aggression before their departure."

Nabih Berri claims Israel seeks to control more

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri reportedly told Lebanese newspaper Al-Diyar that Israel is not content with maintaining control over the five outposts it has maintained in southern Lebanon, according to N12 on Thursday.

Berri reportedly alleged that Israel "has re-established a border strip extending one or two kilometers inside Lebanese territory."