Syria’s Christians fear for future after deadly sectarian violence

Fears have grown within Syria's Christian community following a wave of sectarian violence in the coastal region between March 6 and 10. The clashes resulted in the deaths of 1,064 Alawite civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, in addition to the deaths of seven Christian civilians, according to documentation by The Media Line from local and church sources.

A church source in Latakia, who requested anonymity for security reasons, confirmed to The Media Line that the recent events had been "extremely difficult" and had exacerbated concerns about the future of Christian presence in Syria, as well as that of other religious minorities in the country.

"This is not just a military escalation; it is a direct threat to Syria’s social fabric. The Christian community feels isolated and fears becoming a victim of sectarian conflicts it has no involvement in," the source said.

Among the civilian victims were Tony Boutros and his son Fadi, who were killed while driving their car on the Latakia International Highway. They were caught in fierce clashes between Syrian government forces and remnants of the former regime, leading to their injuries and eventual deaths.

George Bakhash, secretary of Aleppo's governorate and a coordinator for Christian denominations in the city, confirmed to The Media Line that seven Christian civilians were documented as having been killed in the recent events. However, he emphasized that Christians "did not take part in the conflict and did not align with any side against another."

Bakhash told The Media Line that he documented the killing of a man and his son by an armed group that intercepted their path to Latakia—Tony Boutros and his son—along with four other members of the same family who were killed inside their home in a predominantly Alawite neighborhood in Latakia. Additionally, the father of Father Gregorius Beshara was killed in the coastal city of Banias. All were civilians.

While some media outlets reported the killing of a priest named Yohanna Youssef Boutros, The Media Line sources confirmed that this information was inaccurate. A senior church source in Syria clarified that no priest had been killed in the events, stating that there was no priest by that name in Syria and that such reports were false.

On the other hand, two separate sources told The Media Line that the number of Christian deaths in the recent clashes did not exceed four, asserting that the other three had been killed in previous incidents unrelated to the latest events.

Bashir Saadi, Deputy Head of the Assyrian Democratic Organization, stated that "the number of Christian deaths in the coastal events was four," but he blamed "remnants of the Syrian regime" for fueling the escalation, arguing that they were the biggest beneficiaries of the chaos.

Ayman Abdel Nour, a Syrian-American politician based in Washington, agreed with this perspective, telling The Media Line that reports claiming higher numbers of Christian casualties were "exaggerated" and exploited for political purposes. He confirmed that the number of Christian victims in the clashes did not exceed seven.

Regarding this dispute over numbers, George Bakhash reaffirmed to The Media Line that "the official number of Christians killed in the recent coastal events is seven," adding that those claiming only four rely on outdated records. "We documented the victims accurately," he said, reiterating the real fears Christians in Syria face.

Church Measures and International Reactions

As violence escalated, churches in Latakia suspended all religious activities, resorting to broadcasting prayers online to avoid endangering worshippers.

In a significant move, the leaders of Syria’s major Christian churches—including Patriarch John X of the Greek Orthodox Church of Antioch, Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II of the Syriac Orthodox Church, and Patriarch Joseph Absi of the Melkite Greek Catholic Church—issued a joint statement condemning "the rise in violence, killings, and looting," calling for comprehensive national reconciliation.

Metropolitan Ephrem Maalouli, Archbishop of Aleppo and Alexandretta for the Greek Orthodox Church, described the current situation to The Media Line as "deeply concerning," noting that "the Christian community faces real fears about its future in Syria, especially after the massive emigration that has taken place in recent years."

"What happened in the coastal region is deeply painful. Christians were never part of the conflict, yet they find themselves caught in the cycle of violence," he added.

While most Christians have remained neutral since the outbreak of the Syrian conflict in 2011, some groups, such as the forces of Nayel Al-Abdullah in Sqeilbiyah, have fought alongside the Syrian regime with Russian support.

Al-Abdullah, who has since become a prominent religious figure, leads an armed militia claiming to defend Christians. However, he has been accused of participating in military operations targeting civilians in neighboring areas and recruiting children under the pretext of "sacred defense."

Political activist Mishaal Al-Adawi told The Media Line that Nayel Al-Abdullah "is accused of committing numerous massacres against civilians. He fought alongside Assad," according to Al-Adawi and other Syrian activists.

Before 2011, the Christian population in Syria was estimated at 1.5 million, around 10% of the country’s total population. However, after more than a decade of war, that number has dwindled to approximately 300,000, constituting less than 2% of Syria’s current population, according to 2022 estimates.

Today, Christian communities are mainly concentrated in Damascus, Aleppo, Qamishli, and Hama, as well as in the coastal towns of Sqeilbiyah and Mhardeh and some villages in Idlib province.

As the conflict continues, the fate of Syria’s Christians remains uncertain. While church leaders emphasize the need to preserve civil peace, many fear that they will once again become victims of conflicts in which they have no stake.

The question remains: Can Syria achieve national reconciliation that protects all its religious communities, or will emigration continue to be the only option for its minorities?