Global donors commit $6.5 billion to Syria’s post-war recovery

International donors pledged nearly $6.5 billion on Monday to support Syria’s reconstruction, aiming to stabilize the country following the fall of the Assad regime. The aid, announced at a European Union-led conference in Brussels, is intended to help Syria’s new leadership rebuild infrastructure and encourage a peaceful political transition.

The European Commission reported that $4.6 billion would be provided as grants, while $1.7 billion would come as low-interest loans. The total is lower than last year’s $8.1 billion commitment.

In a video message to the conference, UN Secretary-General António Guterres thanked the EU for hosting the conference and highlighted the importance of humanitarian aid. “The United Nations remains committed to helping Syrians build a country where reconciliation, justice, freedom, and prosperity are shared realities for all,” he said.

Syria remains deeply fractured after nearly 14 years of war, with the cost of rebuilding estimated at anywhere from $250 billion to $400 billion. The country’s economy remains in ruins, with unreliable electricity, high unemployment, and millions displaced inside Syria and in neighboring countries. Search and sweep operations are being expanded to track down remnants of the deposed Bashar al-Assad regime after recent security tensions in the coastal region, where ousted regime elements attacked security patrols and checkpoints, resulting in casualties on March 07, 2025 in Latakia, Syria. (credit: Izettin Kasim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Syria's road to recovery

Ongoing violence and security threats complicate the recovery process.

At the conference, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani called for investment, saying his government would ensure aid reaches all communities and facilitate refugee returns.

Germany committed $326 million, with more than half directed to aid efforts inside Syria. The UK pledged up to $208 million, while the US, which has historically been the largest donor, did not announce a new funding commitment. US Deputy Assistant Secretary Natasha Franceschi told the conference that Washington expects other nations to take on a greater financial role.