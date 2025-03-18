Could Syria be the next frontier for Palestinian refugees? - report

Syria is among the handful of countries that the United States and Israel have an interest in for the relocation of Gazans, according to a Sunday report by CBS News.

CBS News cited one source familiar with the Trump administration’s Middle East policy as saying the administration had tried to contact Syria’s interim government through a third party.

The American news broadcaster was told by another source from the region that Syria’s government was approached, but it is unknown if Syria provided a response, and a senior Syrian official stated they were unaware of the US or Israel reaching out to them about the resettlement of Gazans.

Previously, the US and Israel contacted officials in three East African countries—Sudan, Somalia, and Somaliland—about resettling Palestinians from Gaza in their territories, the Associated Press reported last week. Sudan reportedly rejected the offer, and Somalia and Somaliland said they were not aware of an offer.

No proper proposal, authorities say

Abdirahman Dahir Adan, Somaliland's foreign minister, told Reuters they were not in any talks regarding the resettlement of Palestinians. Somaliland is a former British colony that borders Ethiopia, Somalia, and Djibouti.

“I haven't received such a proposal, and there are no talks with anyone regarding Palestinians,” Adan said.

US President Donald Trump announced in early February his ideas of relocating Gazans, and prior to assuming his second term, his envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, had reportedly already suggested temporarily relocating some of the Gazan population to Indonesia.

After Trump’s statements, Arab governments emphasized their rejection of transferring Gaza’s population.

Also in February, Defense Minister Israel Katz welcomed Trump’s relocation suggestions and instructed the IDF to prepare a plan that would allow for Gazans who want to voluntarily relocate from the Gaza Strip to do so.

Jerusalem Post Staff, Reuters, and Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.