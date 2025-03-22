Istanbul mayor Imamoglu denies terrorism charges, court document shows

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has denied terrorism charges brought against him, according to a court document seen by Reuters on Saturday, after he was detained by Turkey on Wednesday for alleged corruption and terrorism.

"I see today during my interrogation that I and my colleagues are faced with unimaginable accusations and slanders," Imamoglu said in his defense at a counter-terrorism police interrogation, the document showed.

The crackdown on Erdogan's opposition

Imamoglu is a key opposition figure and potential challenger to longtime President Tayyip Erdogan.

"These slanders will bounce back after hitting the walls in the heart of our nation," Imamoglu said.

"It is imperative that our country be rid of this mentality as soon as possible, which thinks that it is entitled to do everything to protect (its) seat," Imamoglu said, in a veiled reference to Erdogan. A demonstrator holds a placard as students from several universities take part in a protest against the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, in Istanbul, Turkey, March 21, 2025. The placard reads: ''Be afraid of us, the people''. (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)

Imamoglu is expected to appear in court later on Saturday, when the decision to either release him or jail him pending trial, will be made.