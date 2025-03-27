What are the implications for anti-Hamas protests in Gaza? - analysis

The rare anti-Hamas demonstrations that took place over the past few days in Gaza took many by surprise. In fact, they were so rare and so surprising that analysts had a hard time seeing them as spontaneous or authentic, questioning half-jokingly whether they may have been orchestrated by Hamas, which has ruled the Gaza Strip with an iron fist for decades, quashing any form of dissent.

The demonstrations, which started in the northern neighborhood of Beit Lahiya, were certainly directed against the current war in Gaza, but in an extremely rare fashion they also expressed direct rage at Hamas with slogans such as "out, out, out! Hamas out!" as well as direct criticism of Hamas leaders such as Osama Hamdan, and even slogans calling for "freeing the prisoners to end the war" were heard - apparently referring to the Israeli hostages still kept in Gaza by Hamas.

The protests also saw cries against Qatar's state-owned channel, Al-Jazeera, in which all criticism of Hamas has been banned throughout the war, and any interviewee who dared to point an accusing finger at the terror group was immediately cut off from the air. All of this was done in broad daylight, openly, in well-documented videos, in which Hamas was accused of the war and called on to relinquish power, which undoubtedly raised the bar for global surprise.

Hamas's opinion on the demonstrations could be gleaned from its senior figures and media outlets around the globe. Senior Hamas leader, Osama Hamdan, claimed, not surprisingly, that these were demonstrations organized by Israel - thereby seeking to delegitimize them and prevent additional participants from joining.

Bassem Naim, another senior figure, told the Qatari Al-Arabi channel that "elements with agendas took control of the demonstrations" and tried to make it appear as if the Palestinian people had come out against the resistance and aspirations for independence. Palestinians protest to demand an end to war, chanting anti-Hamas slogans, in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip March 26, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

In this way, Hamas, not surprisingly, decided to establish a rhetoric that conflates support for Hamas and true "Palestinianism," creating an equation according to which a Palestinian who dares to oppose Hamas is, in fact, a national traitor and a collaborator with Israel.

Hamas and Al Jazeera media outlets chose at first to ignore the demonstrations and then tried to focus on slogans that opposed Israel and the war and omitted the slogans of anger against Hamas. Finally, Al Jazeera broadcasters were forced to note in a very, very brief mention in one of the live broadcasts that signs opposing the Hamas movement were also carried, without resorting to meanings, interpretations, or repercussions of such discourse.

Also on the media front, exiled Gazan anti-Hamas blogger, Hamza Al-Masri, who quickly became the main source of distributing videos from the demonstrations, published a video containing his "will" after receiving numerous threats on his life from part of Hamas.

"I am very happy that I helped convey the true voice of the people,” Al-Masri said. “For 18 years, Gaza was forbidden to speak - and finally you see Gaza speaking, without any masks. This is a victory, and I am happy. I would do it again. If Allah takes me - I will go happy, and you should be happy too. New threats have been put against me - but don't worry about me. I don't know if they will kill me or kidnap me, but I am proud."

Certainly, these demonstrations of opposition to Hamas and the war should not be seen as a call for peace with Israel and recognition of the Jewish state. It is important to notice that the idea of "resistance," including armed resistance against Israel, is still highly popular amongst Palestinians from all walks of life, and the Al-Qassam brigades, for instance, are also seen as heroes by the vast majority of Gazans.

Protests against governmental ruling force of Hamas

Thus, the anti-Hamas sentiment expressed in these protests must be understood as directed not against the militias or the idea of resistance in and of itself - but rather against the civilian, governmental ruling force of Hamas. In any case, though Hamas opponents do come in all forms and shapes, it will still be very difficult, if not impossible, to find parallels to the Israeli "peace camp" or two-state solution supporters.

At the same time, there is no need to resort to conspiracy theories and claim that Hamas itself organized these demonstrations, although it is certainly plausible that, at least down the road, the protest will be given a green light in retrospect, in the hope that this will allow Gazans to let off steam, a well-known practice among autocratic regimes.

Israel, which appears to have been taken by surprise by these demonstrations almost as Hamas itself, reacted in a relatively blunt fashion: Defense Minister Katz warned Gaza residents of a new plan for action in the Strip and warned that additional territory would be taken for Israel's security needs as long as the hostages are not returned and Hamas does not relinquish power.

He also called on Gazans to ‘learn from the residents of Beit Lahiya’ and demand the removal of Hamas from power, a call that will undoubtedly be used by Hamas elements who want to continue the line that conflates protest and treachery.

Undoubtedly, the fear barrier that prevailed in Gaza for 18 years of Hamas rule has been broken, and this is a significant development for both the Gazan public and the outside world. Israel will have to act smartly: If it decides to embrace the protests too closely, it risks losing their legitimacy and authenticity in a way that will play into Hamas's hands. But if Israel chooses to sit on the sidelines and not act at all - the protests may dissolve or be suppressed, just like the "Bidna N’eesh" demonstrations that took place in the Gaza Strip a few years ago.

In any case, both Hamas and Israel are apparently facing a new reality in the Gaza Strip, which both sides will undoubtedly attempt to capitalize on as part of the endeavors to emerge victorious.