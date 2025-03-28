US deputy Middle East envoy: Lebanese gov't must eliminate groups firing on Israel

The Lebanese government must eliminate groups that fired rockets at Israel, US deputy Middle East envoy Morgan Ortagus said in an interview with the Saudi al-Hadath channel on Friday, while noting that Israel has the right to respond.

The interview comes following Israel’s strike on Lebanon’s Beirut suburbs, after rockets were launched towards the northern Galilee from Lebanese territory.

“The firing of rockets from Lebanon into Israel is a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement, Ortagus said, adding, “It cannot be said that Israel is violating the ceasefire with Lebanon.”

She said that while she supports the Lebanese army, their actions are not sufficient.

The deputy envoy continued that the Lebanese government is incapable of controlling everything in Lebanon. A man watches at the site of an Israeli strike, in Beirut southern suburbs, Lebanon, March 28, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Lebanon cannot be compared to Gaza, Ortagus said, stressing that Iran and Hezbollah are the ones who brought Lebanon into the war.

“It's time for diplomacy between Israel and Lebanon,” she continued, stating that the Lebanese president supports diplomatic negotiations between the two countries.

Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon

She then stated that Israel’s withdrawal from the five points in Lebanon must be achieved through negotiations.

She also added that Washington supports the complete disarmament of Hezbollah, saying that they are working to ensure that Hezbollah is prevented from being armed.