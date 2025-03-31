'Damn Zionist Israel': Are Israel and Turkey on a collision course?

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan used the end of Ramadan to bash Israel. He called on God to destroy Zionist Israel. Turkey’s state-run news agency Anadolu toned down the comment slightly in its report, saying Erdogan had said “may Allah damn Zionist Israel.”

It comes as Israel’s foreign minister and the Turkish foreign ministry have both put out harsh statements and as there are growing concerns in Israel about Turkey’s role in Syria.

On March 30, the Israeli Foreign Ministry posted, “here’s a way to clarify the dictator’s words: Clearly state that Erdoğan is not an antisemite, that he is not an obsessive hater of the Jewish state.”

Minister of Energy Eli Cohen also slammed Erdogan. He noted that several years ago, Israel had sent a rescue mission to Turkey after an earthquake. Ankara has turned on Israel.

The comments by Erdogan may raise eyebrows but the fact is that he has been talking like this for many years. In 2019 Erdogan compared Israel to Nazi Germany and he has made similar comments over the years. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets the audience at the General Assembly, wearing a scarf with the flags of Palestine and Turkey, as he leaves after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's speech at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, August 15, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)

Usually these comments rise and fall, depending on the mood in Ankara. Sometimes there is talk of reconciliation and then Ankara will be less verbally abusive. Sometimes Ankara feels it wants to enflame anger in the Islamic world and it uses attacks on Israel to do so.

Turkey’s religious leadership has also sought to make al-Aqsa and Jerusalem a greater cause.

Although Turkey was historically secular in the 20th century, the rise of the AKP and Erdogan has transformed the country. After it made Hagia Sophia, a historic church that had been turned into a mosque hundreds of years ago and then had become a museum, back into a mosque; there were calls to follow-up with a Turkish push to liberate Jerusalem from Israel.

Back in 2020, these types of comments became more normalized in Turkish media and religious discussions. There has also been a rising undercurrent of antisemitism in Turkey, especially in far-right media there.

Another collision course with Ankara has been over its backing of Hamas. Turkey hosts Hamas members and has rolled out the red carpet for Hamas leaders in the past.

This has not changed since October 7. Hamas has directed attacks on Israel from Turkey. Most recently the IDF found a Hamas cell in Nablus that operating under the direction and funding of Hamas's headquarters in Turkey.

More recently the concern over a Turkish-Israel collision course has focused on Syria. After the fall of the Assad regime on December 8 it appeared that Syrian rebel groups linked to Turkey would now take power in Damascus. Foremost among them is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham and its leader Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Growing Ankara-Damascus ties

Although HTS is not a direct Turkish proxy, the way some rebel groups have become in Syria, it has ties to Turkey. Some of its members were educated and lived in Turkey. It was based in Idlib for many years, bordering Turkey. Turkish soldiers transited through HTS areas.

Turkey has done a lot of outreach to the new government in Damascus. Sharaa visited Saudi Arabia first in his foreign tour after taking power; however his second high profile visit was to Turkey.

Qatar, a close ally of Turkey, has also made high profile visits to Damascus. It is clear that Ankara would like to play a major role in Syria. That role will likely replace the Iranian and Russian role in Syria.

That means Turkey will not only fund or help with reconstruction or road building, but it would like to move security and defense ties closer to Damascus. That could mean Turkey would refurbish old airfields and bases.

Israel has operated in Syria to destroy much of the former Syrian regimes military assets. This included bombing airfields and navy facilities.

Most recently the IDF carried out strikes at T-4 airbase near Palmyra. This area had been used by the Iranians and Syrian regime. Reports online indicate Turkey would like to have ties to some of these facilities.

Removing the old regime’s hardware could lead to Turkey backfilling these areas with new defense and security arrangements.

It's unclear if the Israeli airstrikes could backfire and lead Damascus to demand support and protection from Turkey. Israel seems to want to send a message that this would not be tolerated. Israeli leaders have demanded demilitarization of southern Syria near the Golan.

Airstrikes on Palmyra, which is not in southern Syria, show Israel’s massage goes beyond just southern Syria. However, will the message be received or encourage Turkey to move faster to begin moving defense infrastructure into Syria. Turkey could begin by simply providing armored vehicles or old helicopters.

If Ankara moves more sophisticated equipment to Syria, then this could lead to greater tensions. It’s likely that Ankara knows this and doesn’t want to push this red line too much.

Syria has a new government, which was named on March 29. The new government includes the same defense minister as the previous transition government that took power on December 8. It also has the same foreign minister. These are men who served with HTS in Idlib.

The interior minister also has an HTS background. As such the core group around Sharaa in Damascus, discussing defense and security policy, are all HTS men. They all know what Turkey can provide if called upon.

They also know that Turkey managed relations with Russia and Iran in the past in Syria. Turkey is careful not to push things too far. Ankara prefers to balance things and slowly increase its influence.

While Ankara may be pragmatic initially, Israel’s airstrikes in Syria could lead to Damascus calling for assistance. This is the big question mark now. Israel has weakened Hamas and Hezbollah.

However, if Israel continues its campaign in southern Syria then a power vacuum near the Golan could emerge, leading to Israel having yet another border with threats and chaos. It appears that Israel is leaning toward trying to pre-empt any Turkish threats in Syria.

However, the attempt to prevent must be handed carefully because it could result in a self-fulfilling prophecy of alienating the new government in Damascus and driving it into the hands of Turkey.