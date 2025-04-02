Hamas warns those who "spread chaos" following killing of its police officer

A Gaza family's open admission this week that they killed an officer from the Hamas-run police force after they said a relative was shot dead has added to signs of popular dissent against the terrorist group after 18 months of war with Israel.

It drew a warning from the Hamas-run interior ministry that it would not tolerate actions that undermined public order.

But following protests against Hamas by hundreds of demonstrators in northern Gaza last month, the incident underscored the increasing willingness of some Gaza civilians to voice criticism or act against Hamas, which has run the enclave since defeating the rival Fatah faction in 2007.

Hamas deployed thousands of police and security forces across Gaza after a ceasefire in January, but its armed presence has sharply reduced since Israel's large-scale attacks have resumed in the past weeks.

A video of the street killing of the police officer went viral on social media, showing him being shot in the head and then sprayed with bullets from an assault rifle as other men urged on the family members. Palestinians protest to demand an end to war, chanting anti-Hamas slogans, in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip March 26, 2025. (credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)

Not a planned action

The family, well known in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, issued a statement on social media, which was shared by several relatives, saying they had killed the officer, without identifying who had pulled the trigger, but also said it had not been a planned action.

They said one of the family had been killed by a police officer as police tried to resolve a feud outside a flour storage site - rejecting that he had been caught by shrapnel.

"We will not allow any party to spread chaos in Gaza Strip or take the law into their hands," Hamas said in a statement, adding that it had begun measures to bring those involved to justice.

In a separate statement, Hamas said the killing of the officer was a crime that only "serves Zionist goals in breaking the internal Palestinian front and spreads chaos and anarchy."

In a different incident, in Gaza City, another family accused Hamas police of shooting and killing a relative and vowed vengeance.

"The blood of our son will not be wasted," the family said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment by the Hamas-led police about that incident.