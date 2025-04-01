Blood feud: Gaza clan executes Hamas policeman, Gazan reports say

A member of Hamas’s policing forces was executed earlier today in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, after a local clan accused him of murdering one of their kin, reports from Gaza say.

Hamas policeman executed by Gaza clan in Deir Al-Balah after being accused of shooting and killing Abdulrahman Abusamra, a young man who was acquiring flour, according to family.Social Media is flooded with horrid graphic videos from the execution (I brought only a screenshot). pic.twitter.com/nwg8TnpYqK — Ohad ✡️ اوهاد ✡️ אהד (@MOhadIsrael) April 1, 2025

Social media was flooded with viral videos depicting the execution of a person claimed to be Ibrahim Shaldan, a member of Hamas’s police force, from a zero range.

The execution was geolocated to have taken place near a known monument at the entrance to the city of Deir Al-Balah, and Shaldan’s ID was photographed and made public. In the graphic video, three different executioners can be seen shooting from a short range while the victim is seen holding a poster.

The affair began earlier today as the local Abusamra clan alleged that members of Hamas’s police forces killed Abdulrahman Abusamra, a young man who was, according to the clan’s account, standing in line to buy flour. The news of his killing spread quickly, and soon, members of his clan claimed to have gotten hold of the perpetrator, executing him from short range and claiming to avenge Abusamra’s blood.

However, it appears that the accounts were more complex than those told by the family. According to other Gazan channels, armed clashes between local clans began earlier today at a shelter in Deir Al-Balah, which apparently led to several deaths during the clashes themselves. Armed and masked Palestinians patrol and enforcing the law in the street in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 1, 2024 (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Nevertheless, Hamas has implicitly taken responsibility for the death of Abusamra. Following the execution, Hamas’s Interior Ministry, which oversees the policing forces, issued a public statement claiming that “the police is investigating the crime of the killing of a policeman while he was carrying out a mission to break up a fight, which led to the death of a civilian form his injuries in Deir Al-Balah this noon.

The police will be following up with the event to arrest the perpetrators, stressing that it will take all strong legal measures against the perpetrators of the heinous crime of killing a policeman while on duty.”

Split reactions in Gaza to the murder

Some commenters online expressed their satisfaction with the execution. "After the Abu Samra family's retribution against the killer, every Hamas member will think a million times before shooting someone from his own people, especially from the large families," one wrote.

However, Hamas loyalists quickly turned to political tensions. One commenter named Abu Khaled wrote: “We must do away with the entire Abusamra clan,” while another one named Hameed took a screenshot from the video of the execution, adding: “Anyone who has names of those who appeared in the video of the murder of the Shaheed today, please publish them so that they can be punished.” He also claimed that one of those who appeared in the video was a Fatah member and a former employee of “the traitorous Ramallah Authority.”

Finally, there were those who feared an escalation that would lead to an all-out civil war. One blogger named Muhammad wrote: “Hamas killed a young man from the Abu Samra family without a trial or law, just as it killed dozens before him. The family is big and takes revenge for their son immediately, so they kill the killer. Who is responsible for bringing Gaza to this state?”

This is not the first time in the last week in which Gazan citizens have openly turned against Hamas. Last week, several protests took place in the northern Gaza Strip against Hamas, with protesters openly calling for the removal of the terrorist organization from power. Earlier this week, Hamas was accused of kidnapping, torturing, and murdering Odai Al-Rabei, a 22-year-old Gazan dissident. In both cases, Hamas leaders and loyalists accused those turning against the terrorist organization as “sellouts,” “traitors”, or “Zionists.”