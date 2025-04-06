Khamenei puts Iranian armed forces on full alert - report

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has put the Iranian military on full alert amid US demands that the Islamic Republic negotiate over a nuclear deal, Saudi state-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya reported on Sunday.

While the Islamic Republic has rejected US President Donald Trump's demand for direct negotiations, it wishes to continue indirect talks through Oman, an official, who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, said.

Iran is pushing back against US demands that it directly negotiate over its nuclear program or be bombed, warning neighbors that host US bases that they could be in the firing line if involved, a senior Iranian official said.

"Indirect talks offer a chance to evaluate Washington's seriousness about a political solution with Iran," said the official. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, March 21, 2025. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Direct talks with US meaningless, Araghchi says

Also on Sunday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said direct talks with the US would be meaningless.

“Direct negotiations with a party that constantly threatens the use of force, in violation of the UN Charter, and adopts contradictory positions are meaningless,” Araghchi was quoted as saying by UAE-based Al-Ain Media.

Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.