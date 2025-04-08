Damascus recalls ambassadors from Moscow and Riyadh amid diplomatic shakeup

Syria’s Foreign Ministry announced on Monday the recall of its ambassadors from Moscow and Riyadh, citing a broader restructuring of the country’s foreign service following the formation of a new government. A senior official at the ministry told The Media Line that the decision “is part of the diplomatic reshuffling initiated by Damascus after the announcement of the new cabinet.”

Until President Ahmad Al-Sharaa confirms new appointments, the Syrian embassies in both capitals will be managed by chargé d’affaires. The move affects diplomats Bashar al-Jaafari, Syria’s ambassador to Russia, and Ayman Soussan, Syria’s envoy to Saudi Arabia.

“This is a signal that the new administration wants a clean slate in its international relations,” a Syrian political analyst told The Media Line anonymously. “Reassigning diplomats who were closely tied to Assad is a strategic step toward that goal.”

Bashar al-Jaafari, born in Damascus in April 1956, has been one of the most prominent figures representing the Syrian regime internationally. His diplomatic career began in 1980 and included key roles in Paris, the Syrian UN mission, and as Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 2006 to 2020. He was later appointed deputy foreign minister in 2020 and ambassador to Moscow in October 2022. For years, Jaafari was known for his staunch defense of former president Bashar Assad, particularly during Syria’s civil war.

However, following the collapse of Assad's regime in December 2024, Jaafari surprised many by describing the former government as a "mafia-like criminal gang" and calling Assad's escape from the country "pitiful." These statements triggered mixed reactions, with some interpreting them as an attempt to distance himself from his controversial past.

New Syrian administration distancing itself from Assad

The reassignment of Jaafari and Soussan marks the first major diplomatic overhaul under President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, who assumed office after the downfall of the Assad regime. Analysts believe the move reflects an intention to sever ties with figures associated with the previous government and to rebuild Syria’s foreign policy image abroad.

President Al-Sharaa, a former opposition figure, was elected amid hopes for national reconciliation and rebuilding. His government has pledged to root out corruption and re-establish Syria’s international standing, especially with key global and regional powers.

Syria’s international diplomacy has been in flux since the country plunged into a devastating conflict in 2011. The Assad regime, backed by Russia and Iran, maintained a firm grip on diplomatic missions abroad even as internal opposition and armed uprisings challenged its legitimacy.