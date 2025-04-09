Integration, reconstruction: What are the priorities of Syria's new government?

The new Syrian government of Ahmed al-Sharaa held its first meeting in late March after two dozen ministers were chosen. The new government is a transition government that has been in the works since the Assad regime fell on December 8.

Ahmad Shara’a became the new transitioned president in late January, and he spent February and March establishing a new series of ministries. Around a third of the ministers are linked to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the group Shara’a once commanded. The others come from various backgrounds and include one Christian woman, a Druze, a Kurd, and an Alawite.

Syrian state media SANA said that “the first meeting of the government of the Syrian Arab Republic was held Monday, April 7, 2025, chaired by President Ahmad al-Sharaa, who gave a directive speech that defines priorities of the government work and the challenges that face various ministries.”

The report said that “the President stressed the importance of integration in the work of the ministries in order to develop emergency plans that take into account the priority of the Syrian citizen in terms of revitalizing the economy in a way that would positively impact their daily needs and repair the massive damage caused by the former ousted regime to the country’s infrastructure.”

Reconstruction is a major priority. People in Syria are returning to damaged homes in areas that were destroyed during a decade and a half of civil war. Also, Syrians from abroad are returning. Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa disembarks from an airplane before a meeting in Amman, on February 26, 2025. (credit: Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters)

The right direction for Syria

The government currently does not control the whole country. Turkey controls part of northern Syria, and the Syrian Democratic Forces control eastern Syria. The SDF is backed by the US, and SDF Mazloum Abdi signed a deal with Shara’a in early March to integrate the IDF into the new government within a year.

SANA noted that “President Al-Sharaa also stressed the importance of the reconstruction file and the necessity of developing strategic plans to organize cities and towns, emphasizing the cultural and civilizational integration with urbanization. The President stressed the principle of civil peace as a primary factor for the government action during the coming period and some related issues such as media discourse, which must be national and inclusive, enhance the national unity, and rise above all partitions, as Syria belongs to all its citizens.”

This is an important step in the right direction for Syria. The government is also seeking to rebuild a professional military and ensure that all arms in the country are in the hands of the state. This means getting rid of former militias and cracking down on gangs and other armed groups.

The new government wants to “respond to promising opportunities in various sectors by building partnerships between the public and private sectors, and implement plans to enhance domestic tourism, in light of the return of many citizens living abroad,” SANA noted. The government has to tackle many issues at the same time. This includes public works and housing, as well as dealing with internally displaced people. During the war, more than ten million people were displaced, and more than 5 million ended up as refugees abroad.