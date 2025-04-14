Syria’s President al-Sharaa in UAE after successful Turkey visit

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa travelled to the United Arab Emirates on April 13, just after attending an important forum in Turkey’s Antalya on April 11. The trip is important for Sharaa because he is showing his clout and his ability to navigate the complex politics of the Middle East.

While Turkey and the UAE have amicable ties today, several years ago, the countries had worse relations. They tend to be on opposite sides on various issues and policies. For instance, Ankara tends to be friendly toward Hamas and also backs the government in Tripoli, whereas the UAE has backed Libyan groups in eastern Libya and is not keen on Hamas.

This is not Sharaa's first trip abroad. His first trip, after taking power in the wake of the fall of the Assad regime, was to go to Saudi Arabia. Then he went to Turkey and then Cairo. This shows he was also balancing various powerful countries in the region. Saudi Arabia and Turkey both appear to seek support from the Islamic world for various causes.

When Saudi Arabia led countries to break ties with Qatar in 2017, it was Turkey that backed Qatar. Sharaa is also balancing countries because he wants support for the new Syria. He also wants to make sure he is not perceived as being a proxy or controlled by any one country. Turkey will play a key role in investing in and rebuilding infrastructure in Syria. Damascus will also want investment from the Gulf. Damascus has also worked on new ties with Azerbaijan and South Korea.

The visit to the Gulf is also important because countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia had appeared to be ready to let the Assad regime come in from the cold in 2023. When the regime fell in 2024 they risked losing influence in Damascus. Sharaa is showing that they have the influence and that he wants them on board. Rebel fighters pose as they hold a Syrian opposition flag at the Umayyad Mosque, after rebels seized the capital and ousted Syria's Bashar al-Assad, in Damascus, Syria December 9, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH)

Al-Sharaa and MBZ

UAE’s president, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met with Sharaa in Abu Dhabi and “wished him success in leading Syria through the coming period and in fulfilling the Syrian people’s hopes for development, security, and stability,” according to state media in the UAE. The “two leaders discussed a number of issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on regional and international developments.”

The Syrian leader also met with Syrian businesspeople in the UAE. Sharaa was accompanied by his foreign minister Asaad al-Shaibani during the meetings. Shaibani has been a key figure in the remaking of modern Syria and is often by the side off Sharaa in these meetings.

According to Syrian state media “diplomatic advisor to the UAE President, Anwar Gargash, affirmed that the meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa was successful at all levels, noting the UAE’s keenness to support Syria.” Gargash said “I was honored to attend the meeting of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed with His Excellency Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, a successful meeting at all levels. He pointed out to the president’s commitment to support the process of building the new state in Syria.” He added that “we consider prosperous and stable Syria as a necessary pillar for the future of the region.”

The meetings in the UAE are a potential new stage in Syria’s relations with the region. Coming in the wake of the Antalya trip, where Sharaa met with Turkey’s president, as well as representatives and leaders of other countries from Indonesia to Kosovo, the Syrian leader is cementing himself as a regional leader and statesman. There are several other countries he wants to visit. He wants to travel to Qatar. He has already received high-level visits from Qatar, but a return visit to Qatar will be important. He also wants to travel to Iraq, a key neighbor and necessary security partner for Syria.

Then the big spotlight will be when he makes his first trip outside the Middle East.