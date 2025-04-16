Iran shifts tune on nuclear deal, downplaying optimism - analysis

After a week of optimism, Iran seems to be somewhat less hopeful about a potential deal with the US. It is unclear whether this is in response to US envoy Steve Witkoff’s recent statements or an effort to downplay the second round of talks.

Iran’s government cannot afford to wait for a deal with Washington, Iran’s government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said. Meaning that Iran has economic needs, and if a deal does not happen soon, the door might close.

“Mohajerani said the government’s position aligns with that of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who said national problems should not be tied to negotiations,” the Iranian state media report said.

She downplayed a deal and noted that it would take a while for the benefits of a deal to trickle down to the public. Clearly, Iran doesn’t want the people to get their hopes up.

Meanwhile, “Ayatollah Khamenei said on Tuesday that none of Iran’s industrial, economic, construction-related, or cultural affairs are in any way dependent on the talks with the US,” IRNA noted. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, March 21, 2025. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

“The negotiations may or may not yield results. We are neither too optimistic nor too pessimistic about them. Of course, we are very skeptical of the other party, but confident in our own capabilities,” the Supreme Leader said during a meeting with top government officials.

Khamanei has said that the told that began in Oman may or “may not yield results.” Iran must continue on its path either way. Iran thus is not putting all its eggs in this basket.

Message to Putin

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi also conveyed a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “He will be carrying a message from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin during an upcoming trip to Moscow,” IRNA noted.

“The purpose of my trip to Russia is to convey the Leader’s written message to Russia’s leadership, which will be delivered during a meeting with Mr. Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president,” Araqchi told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Iran and Russia are close partners. Iran supplies Russia with drones used against Ukraine.

Iranian army ready to protect against threats

At the same time, the Iranian army and Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) assured Iran that they were strong and could protect against threats. This is in response to the US moving a second aircraft carrier into the region. Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) commander Major General Hossein Salami “praised the coordination and interaction between the Army and the IRGC, while speaking on Wednesday in Tehran ahead of National Army Day, which falls on April 18,” IRNA noted.

“He said that the strategic partnership between the two military forces has strengthened the country’s defense capabilities and frustrated Iran’s enemies, who are against Iran’s independence and progress.”

In other news, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian thanked Mohammad-Javad Zarif, his former vice president for strategic affairs, who recently left the government. Zarif was part of the 2015 deal.

“In a message on Wednesday, the president acknowledged that ‘a set of constraints’ had led to Zarif’s exit from the administration but said he was still willing to use the former vice-president’s ‘scientific merits and experience,’” IRNA noted. Zarif resigned on March 3.