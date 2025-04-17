Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah 'step by step,' says President Aoun

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that Hezbollah is not seeking war with Israel and expressed hope that all weapons in the country could be brought under the control of the state by the end of 2025. His remarks came in an interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, published on the eve of his official visit to Qatar.

In the wide-ranging discussion, Aoun emphasized that the decision to centralize arms under state authority has been made, though the mechanisms for implementing it are still under discussion. He stated that dialogue between the Lebanese presidency and Hezbollah is ongoing and remains the preferred path forward.

Aoun stressed that any plan to remove Hezbollah's weapons must avoid inflaming sectarian tensions or risking internal conflict. He rejected proposals to absorb Hezbollah into the military as a separate unit, such as the Popular Mobilization Forces model used in Iraq, but noted that individual members could apply to join the Lebanese Armed Forces through established recruitment channels.

“We do not intend to replicate the PMF model,” he said. “But if Hezbollah members wish to join the army, they can undergo the same integration training that was provided to former members of various Lebanese factions after the civil war.”

He added that the issue is a longstanding one, but that recent regional developments—including shifting Iranian and Syrian postures—may create a more favorable environment for resolving it. Hezbollah flags flutter as protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, rally to show support to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon's Hezbollah, in Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

Despite continued Israeli strikes and concerns over cross-border attacks, Aoun noted that Hezbollah has exercised “restraint” and behaved “responsibly” in recent months. He confirmed that the Lebanese army has sealed tunnels and destroyed arms caches belonging to Hezbollah in both the south and the Beqaa Valley.

The president also said that Lebanese authorities had identified fingerprints linked to recent rocket launches toward Israel and that the investigation was ongoing. He added that suspects were in custody, and if those responsible were Lebanese nationals, their identities would be confirmed soon.

Aoun emphasized that the Lebanese army is operating freely, even in areas with significant Hezbollah presence, such as south of the Litani River. He said around 4,500 new soldiers had been recruited for deployment to the south, with the goal of eventually increasing the number to 10,000.

Aoun acknowledged pressure from the United States to expedite the disarmament process, but he said he had made clear to US officials that the situation must be handled internally. In conversations with US envoy Morgan Ortagus, he stressed that Israel’s continued occupation of five southern border points and its detention of Lebanese prisoners provided Hezbollah with justification to retain arms.

He said he told Ortagus: “We want to withdraw Hezbollah’s weapons, but we do not want to spark a civil war.”

Aoun also dismissed reports that he had agreed to the formation of diplomatic committees to negotiate sensitive files with Israel. “We did not discuss the creation of diplomatic committees,” he said, clarifying that discussions with Ortagus had focused on border demarcation, not normalization.

Aoun indicated future negotiations over land boundaries

On the issue of border talks with Israel, Aoun indicated that future negotiations over the disputed land boundaries could follow the same framework used in the US-mediated maritime agreement. He said Lebanon remains committed to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative and does not consider normalization with Israel viable under current conditions.

He reiterated that Lebanon’s main objective is to maintain long-term stability and to secure the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Lebanese territory.

Regarding Syria, Aoun said there is ongoing contact aimed at forming a technical committee to demarcate the Lebanese-Syrian border. He noted that French President Emmanuel Macron had offered to provide archival documents indicating that the Shebaa Farms, a territory occupied by Israel but claimed by both Lebanon and Syria, is Lebanese.

Aoun’s visit to Qatar follows a series of diplomatic engagements with Gulf states aimed at bolstering Lebanon’s struggling economy and securing support for the armed forces. He said Qatar had committed to continuing its financial and logistical support for the Lebanese army, including funding military equipment worth $10 million.

He added that reform efforts are progressing, with recent appointments across the security sector, judiciary, and central banking system. A delegation from Lebanon is also preparing to meet with the International Monetary Fund in Washington for the first time in over 15 years.

Aoun said he hoped parliament would not delay the passage of key economic legislation tied to IMF requirements.

Asked about internal political dynamics, Aoun said there was no disagreement between him and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam over the appointment of Central Bank Governor Karim Saeed, adding that the decision followed constitutional protocol. He also emphasized his alignment with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on the issue of arms control.

“We are in full agreement, especially when it comes to the state’s exclusive authority over weapons,” he said.

While critics have questioned the viability of disarming Hezbollah through dialogue, Aoun insisted that current circumstances differ from earlier attempts. “The political climate is not what it was in 2006, 2007, or 2008,” he said.

“The only viable solution is a Lebanese one—through dialogue, and step by step.”