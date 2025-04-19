Syrian President al-Sharaa meets US congressman - analysis

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa met with US Congressman Cory Mills in Damascus on Saturday, according to Syrian state media SANA. This is the first meeting between al-Sharaa and a US member of Congress since he became the transitional president of Syria in late January.

Al-Sharaa has been traveling in the region recently to shore up support for Syria’s new government, including Turkey, the UAE, and Qatar.

US Congressman Mills also met with Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani following reports that indicate Shaibani may visit the US in the near future. This would mark a major step, as Syria seeks to get relief from sanctions and open a new chapter with Washington. Time Magazine has also named al-Sharaa as one of its 100 most influential people.

Republican Congressman Cory Mills of Florida visited Syria with fellow Republican Marlin Stutzman of Indiana, accompanied by members of the Syrian-American community. Though unofficial, the visit carries significant implications, according to reports. NBC reported that Mills and Stutzman, R-met Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, “a Syrian-American Christian prelate serving as the Patriarch of the Syriac Orthodox Church in Damascus, Syria, on Friday.”

NBC noted that the unofficial visit was organized by a Syrian-American nonprofit, marking the first gathering by US legislators since the fall of former Syrian President Bashar Assad in December. In addition, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Friday. Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa speaks during a Ministerial formation of the government of the Syrian Arab Republic, in Damascus, Syria March 29, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/KHALIL ASHAWI)

Syria needs to rebuild

Mills, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee according to NBC, told The Associated Press that it was “very important to come here to be able to see it for myself, to be with various governmental bodies, to look at the needs of the Syrian people, to look at the needs for the nation for stability.”

NBC noted that “Mills said he expected discussions with al-Sharaa to include the issue of sanctions, as well as the government’s priorities and the need for the transitional administration to move toward a ‘democratically elected society.’” And added, “ultimately, it’s going to be the president’s decision.”

This could pave the way for more engagement with the Trump administration.

Trump, who has warm ties with Turkey’s President, recently hosted Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israeli officials have supported the recent attacks on Syria against former Assad regime military sites.

Some officials in Israel have called al-Sharaa an extremist, jihadist, and also claim Turkey is now an emerging threat in Syria. Trump has offered to mediate with Turkey.

US Congress representatives going to Damascus may now send a message to Israel that more bombing in Syria is not necessary.

Also, Syria needs to rebuild after 14 years of civil war. Stutzman and Mills visited Jobar's Damascus neighborhood; they visited the synagogue and a Christian neighborhood.