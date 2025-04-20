Syria’s FM meets US Congressman Mills to discuss Syria sanctions

Syria’s Foreign Minister met US Congressman Cory Mills on Saturday, according to Syria’s state media.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Shara’a also met with Mills on Saturday. This is an important visit by Mills, one of two members of the US Congress who are in Damascus. Indian Congressman Marlin Stutzman is also in Damascus. Mills is a Florida member of Congress.

According to Syria’s state media, Syrian Foreign Minister “Asaad al-Shaibani met Saturday with US Congressman Mr. Cory Lee Mills in Damascus, where they held extensive discussions on the evolving security and economic situations in the Syrian Arab Republic.”

The meeting “explored prospects for building a strategic partnership between Damascus and Washington based on mutual respect and shared interests,” SANA added.

In addition, the two men talked about “common threats facing both countries and the region, including cross-border militias, drug trafficking, and organized crime, emphasizing the need for joint efforts to confront these challenges within an international framework grounded in international law and state sovereignty.” Syria's Minister of Foreign Affairs Asaad Hasan al-Shaibani attends a panel discussion, ''New Dawn for Damascus: Prospects for Syria's Transition'', during the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, February 15, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY)

These are important conversations because the new Syrian government wants to engage with the US and also with US friends and allies in the West.

The Syrian government has done outreach to the US and European countries since coming to power after the fall of the Assad regime.

In late January, Shara’a became interim president, and in late March, the government announced two dozen new ministers to lead the country. Around half the ministers have links to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the group Shara’a led before he became president. HTS was previously seen as an extremist group with ties to terrorism.

The new government has done much to try to allay fears that it is extremist. The new ministers in the government include one woman, a Druze, a Kurd, and an Alawite.

The significance of the meeting

The visit by the two members of Congress is a major step forward. SANA noted that “discussions also touched on the impact of unilateral US sanctions imposed on Syria, which directly affect the lives of Syrian citizens and vital sectors such as health, education, and energy.”

The report further noted that “the Syrian side stressed the importance of lifting these illegal measures as a fundamental step towards building trust and engaging in constructive cooperation.” Syria is trying to stabilize itself and unify.

The US has forces in Syria, including in eastern Syria backing the Syrian Democratic Forces, and in Tanf in southern Syria. The US is withdrawing some forces from eastern Syria and trying to help pave the way for the SDF and the new government to work together.

SANA noted that “Minister al-Shaibani reaffirmed Syria’s openness to responsible and serious dialogue with all international parties, including the United States, on the basis of mutual interests and respect. He reiterated Syria’s steadfast position in supporting any efforts that benefit the Syrian people and strengthen their sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

It was not clear why only Mills held meetings with Shara’a and Shaibani. Congressman Stutzman posted several videos from Damascus. On April 19, he posted photos of the ruins in parts of the city from the fourteen years of war. “Images from war-torn Damascus.

Attempting to 'make Syria great again'

While the city may be in ruins, the freedom-loving spirit of the Syrian people will never be broken,” he wrote. He also posted a video at night from Qasioun mountain overlooking Damascus. “Part of making Syria great again is transforming former places of war and devastation to places where families can feel safe. This mountain is one example,” he wrote.

He discussed how the Assad regime had caused destruction in Damascus during the war. Stutzman appeared to channel US President Donald Trump by noting that Syria can be made “great again.”

Stutzman and Mills are both Republicans. Mills served in the 82nd Airborne. “He served with the 82nd Airborne Division and Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC).

While serving abroad, he was struck twice in 2006, once with an improvised explosive device (IED) and once with an Iranian explosively formed projectile (EFP), which resulted in numerous casualties,” Mills’ Congressional website notes.

Stutzman served in Congress from 2010 to 2016 and returned in 2025. Mills came to Congress in 2023.

His website noted that he helped American citizens after October 7 and came to Israel in the wake of the attack to assist Americans in returning “safely home to the US.”