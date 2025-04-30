Unknown individuals stole remains of ex-Syrian President Hafez Assad - report

Unconfirmed Syrian media reports on Monday morning claimed that unidentified individuals broke into the mausoleum of former Syrian president Hafez Assad — father of Bashar Assad — in the city of Qardaha in the northwestern part of the country and removed his remains from the grave.

Images and videos circulating on social media showed the site heavily damaged and burnt. A large pit was visible where an elaborate tomb had once stood.

The current whereabouts of Hafez Assad’s remains are unknown. The incident comes amid rising violence targeting members of the Alawite sect, the minority to which the Assad family belongs, reportedly at the hands of factions aligned with the newly formed Sunni-led government.

Rebel fighters stand next to the burning gravesite of Syria's late president Hafez al-Assad at his mausoleum in the family's ancestral village of Qardaha in the western Latakia province on December 11, 2024, after it was stormed by opposition factions. (credit: AAREF WATAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Rebels set fire to Assad’s tomb

In December 2024, following the collapse of the Assad regime — overthrown by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group and allied Sunni militias — rebels attacked the historic mausoleum complex in Qardaha. The site, Assad’s hometown, was torched, causing significant damage to the tomb.

The assault on the tomb was seen as a powerful symbol of the Assad dynasty’s fall and a clear sign of the Alawite community’s diminishing influence in Syria’s shifting political landscape.