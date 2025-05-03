Iranian port blast: explosion linked to rocket fuel chemicals

The explosion at the Iranian port last week was caused by a chemical fire that began in a shipping container, as confirmed by visual evidence and explosives experts, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

The blast killed at least 70 people and injured more than 1,000 others. The explosion occurred at the Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas, a key site in Iran's economy, where the majority of the country's container trade happens.

Surveillance video of the incident, verified by The Washington Post, shows a forklift moving into a container and then quickly exiting. Flames erupt inside the container, and a large explosion follows shortly after, sending debris and flames throughout the port.

کامیونی حاوی بار با کیسه‌های سفیدانتقال از روی تریلی به درون کانتینرلحظه بعد جرقه، اتش سوزی و سپس انفجار و فاجعهاین فیلم از دوربین مدار بسته شاید برای تحلیل ماجرا بهتون کمک کنه#بندرعباس pic.twitter.com/eIz01nDgmI — پوریا فاضل | pouriya fazel (@FAZEL_TWT) April 29, 2025

The Washington Post reported that experts made a detailed review of over 90 videos, satellite imagery, and eyewitness accounts, combined with expert analysis, that pointed to a violent chemical reaction as the likely cause of the explosion.

Port explosion at Iran's Bandar Abbas, April 26, 2025 (Via Section 27A of the Copyright Act).

The mentioned experts who reviewed the footage explained that the distinctive colors of the flames and smoke, including bright white to yellow and red, suggest the presence of sodium or ammonium perchlorate. These chemicals are typically used in munitions, rocket propellants, and explosives.

Satellite imagery revealed two craters at the site of the explosion, indicating that at least two containers caught fire and exploded in quick succession. Experts estimated the combined force of the explosions to be around 50 tons of TNT, a solid used in explosives, though there is a margin of error in the analysis.

What followed the explosion in southern Iran

Following the incident, many individuals suffered critical injuries, with some undergoing amputations or entering comas. Authorities have initiated DNA tests to identify the deceased, while port employees have been asked to resume work—despite lingering fears over air quality and safety conditions.

Iran’s interior minister blamed the blast on serious lapses in safety, citing disregard for established protocols. According to the Washington Post, several people have been called in for questioning.

The outburst is believed to have begun in shipping containers around 12:04 p.m., producing yellow, then orange and gray smoke. At first, nearby individuals did not recognize the threat, but panic spread as the fire intensified. The explosion’s force was strong enough to be felt across Bandar Abbas, breaking windows up to a quarter-mile from the site.

Mohammad Jamalian, an Iranian legislator, stated that the chemicals in the container were wrongly labeled as low-hazard materials, which led to the forklift driver handling them carelessly.

A resident of Bandar Abbas who was at home during the explosion described to the Washington Post the shock and terror she felt when the blast occurred, as well as the effects it had on her family members: "My whole body was shaking. It was terrible. I didn’t know which family member to call first."