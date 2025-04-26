Explosion reported at a port in Iran's Bandar Abbas - Tasnim

Several people were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 26, 2025 12:59
An explosion in Iran on Saturday. (photo credit: screenshot)
An explosion in Iran on Saturday.
A large explosion rocked Shahid Rajaee port in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday, citing a local official who said the cause of the incident was not yet known.

Footage online shows large mushroom clouds emerging from the site of the explosion.

Tehran has yet to announce the cause of the explosion.

Conflict between Tehran and Israel

The explosion came amid nuclear talks with Washington after concerns that Tehran was illegally enriching uranium to a level capable of producing nuclear weaponry.

Since the Israel-Hamas war ignighted in 2023, Tehran and Jerusalem have launched direct attacks against each other. Tehran first launched an aerial attack across Israel across Israel in April and tensions have continued to escalate.



