Explosion reported at a port in Iran's Bandar Abbas - Tasnim

A large explosion rocked Shahid Rajaee port in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday, citing a local official who said the cause of the incident was not yet known.

Several people were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

דיווח באיראן: הסיבה לפיצוץ בנמל שהיד רג'אי שבדרום המדינה – מיכל דלקים גדול התפוצץ, צוותי חירום בזירה@RamEliBrandts pic.twitter.com/wX4ennfYod — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 26, 2025

Footage online shows large mushroom clouds emerging from the site of the explosion.

ویدیوهای رسیده حاکی است روز شنبه ششم اردیبهشت‌ماه انفجاری مهیب در محدوده بندر رجایی در بندرعباس رخ داده است.به گفته رسانه‌ها، هنوز جزییاتی از علت این انفجار منتشر نشده اما شدت انفجار به حدی بوده که مردم در بندرعباس و قشم نیز صدای آن را شنیده‌اند. pic.twitter.com/8oltblYGLA — ايران اينترنشنال (@IranIntl) April 26, 2025

Tehran has yet to announce the cause of the explosion.

Conflict between Tehran and Israel

The explosion came amid nuclear talks with Washington after concerns that Tehran was illegally enriching uranium to a level capable of producing nuclear weaponry.

Since the Israel-Hamas war ignighted in 2023, Tehran and Jerusalem have launched direct attacks against each other. Tehran first launched an aerial attack across Israel across Israel in April and tensions have continued to escalate.