Iraq reaffirms support for Lebanon during high-level talks

During a meeting in Baghdad on Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s support for Lebanon as it faces multiple political and security challenges, including ongoing conflict with Israel.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

His comments came during talks with Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber and Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi, who are visiting Iraq to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

According to a statement from al-Sudani’s media office, the prime minister “emphasized Iraq's continued commitment to providing support and solidarity, especially in confronting the ongoing Israeli aggression and any threats to Lebanon's security and sovereignty.”

The meeting focused on expanding bilateral cooperation across sectors such as energy, telecommunications, and infrastructure investment.

The Lebanese ministers stressed their government’s desire to reinforce ties with Iraq, describing the relationship as strategically important for Lebanon’s stability and economic development. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al Sudani in Munich, Germany, on February 18 2023. (credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN)

Lebanon is grappling with a severe financial crisis that has devastated public services and triggered mass emigration, while escalating hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces along the southern border have fueled fears of a wider war.

Iraq maintains ties with both Iran and the West

Iraq, which maintains close ties with both Iran and Western powers, has sought to position itself as a regional stabilizer and has voiced strong opposition to Israeli military actions in Gaza and southern Lebanon since the outbreak of hostilities in October 2023.

The latest talks build on previous efforts to enhance Iraq-Lebanon ties, particularly in energy exchange and reconstruction projects.